NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons
There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
10 Best 2023 New Year's Eve TV Specials (& Where To Watch Them)
The hours are passing by, Chinese food containers have been devoured and you're ready to whack out the bubbly, but what to watch to ring in the new year? No matter who you're celebrating with - some Top 40 connoisseurs, country music fans, friends of cultured taste, or the kiddos - television and streaming services have got something for you to celebrate the start of 2023 with.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Can’t Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. In a new social media post, the America's Funniest Home Videos alum shared a quick look at...
Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled
With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Christmas Story Star Peter Billingsley Says You “Can’t Mess” With The Original Movie
Fans of holiday movies and television specials speak of A Christmas Story in the same sentence as It’s a Wonderful Life, Frosty the Snowman, Scrooged, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Muppet Christmas Carol, Eight Crazy Nights, A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Black Christmas, The Polar Express, Miracle on 34th Street, etc.
10 Actresses Who Have Starred In The Most Hallmark Christmas Movies
"They're just one of the most incredible networks, honestly, to work for." Hallmark Channel is full of familiar faces. With some of the network's biggest celebrities starring in multiple movies every season, viewers are bound to recognize the cast of their favorite flicks. Through the years, many actresses have celebrated...
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
Jeff Garlin Cast in ‘Never Have I Ever‘ Season 4, His First Role After ’The Goldbergs’ Misconduct Allegations
Jeff Garlin has been cast in Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever,” the Netflix comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling. The role will be his first since exiting ABC’s “The Goldbergs” after an HR investigation into misconduct allegations against him. News of his departure from “The Goldbergs” came in December 2021, shortly after the comedian addressed the allegations — which included patterns of physical touch and comments and comments that made people uncomfortable, to Vanity Fair. In the interview, he also said that the series’ HR department had been investigating him for three years, and that rumors that he had...
Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'
Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
‘A Christmas Story’s Zack Ward Reveals Why It Took Almost 40 Years To Reprise The Role Of Scut Farkus (Exclusive)
It has been nearly four decades since Zack Ward made history as the quintessential yellow-eyed bully Scut Farkus in the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Story. The award-winning actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to explain why it took some time before he reprised his role in the new A Christmas Story Christmas out now on HBO Max.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward says director Bob Clark protected the childhood of the 1983 film's young actors
"Yes, we were making a movie, but we were still kids. We weren't Hollywood kids," Ward, who played bully Scut Farkus, told Insider.
