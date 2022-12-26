ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
Crews set up for Reunion Tower fireworks show

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the annual Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2023 fireworks show. More than 15,000 pounds of fireworks have already been installed on top of the tower.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst

Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Take in The Top 3 Tarrant County Ranches of 2022

In 2022, our Tarrant County Tuesday column took to the road and found a number of larger properties and ranches in various counties. These are some truly spectacular listings, and we’d like to give you another chance to ogle them before we close out the year. Waco Bend Ranch.
Fireworks are banned in southern Denton County towns

If you’re wanting to buy and use fireworks legally this New Year’s Eve, you’re going to need to stay outside town limits in southern Denton County. Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town limits, it is still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have had ordinances banning fireworks for years. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. The towns of Bartonville and Northlake this year changed their ordinances to join the other local towns in banning possession and use of fireworks within their borders, too.
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’

What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter

A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
Fire at Vacant Dallas Warehouse Sends Plume of Smoke Into Sky

Dallas Fire-Rescue spent Tuesday morning battling a massive fire at a vacant warehouse that appeared to be under demolition in Dallas. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard near the Grand Prairie city limits. NBC 5 has learned the fire caused severe...
Sea of unclaimed bags at Dallas Love Field

Hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass cancellations at airports across the country. Video shows the pile of bags from the morning of Dec. 28.
Plumbers in high demand across North Texas as travelers return to broken pipes

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plumbers were in high demand Monday in North Texas as homeowners turned their attention from the holiday, to damage from last week's deep freeze.The terrible timing of the pre-Christmas cold front meant many people elected for a quick fix for burst pipes when things began to thaw out Christmas Eve, often capping lines to get through the weekend and limit emergency service pricing.Now in need of permanent repairs, plumbers had schedules filling up quickly for the week, while still working with limited staff.While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the...
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?

Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
