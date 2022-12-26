Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
fox4news.com
Hundreds in Denton County left without water during holiday weekend
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Denton County community says their holiday weekend was ruined by a problem that's become all too common for them: low water pressure or no water at all. "You text your neighbors and you go, anybody else have low water? No water? Yeah, we're all having...
fox4news.com
Crews set up for Reunion Tower fireworks show
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the annual Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2023 fireworks show. More than 15,000 pounds of fireworks have already been installed on top of the tower.
fox4news.com
White Rock Lake wildlife photographer shares his joy of capturing animals in their natural habitat
DALLAS - For wildlife photographer Phil McKinney there is nothing quite like spending a day at the lake with his camera. "My wife and I have traveled the country photographing bald eagles for a number of years and to have some this close to home now is fantastic," said McKinney.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
CandysDirt.com
Take in The Top 3 Tarrant County Ranches of 2022
In 2022, our Tarrant County Tuesday column took to the road and found a number of larger properties and ranches in various counties. These are some truly spectacular listings, and we’d like to give you another chance to ogle them before we close out the year. Waco Bend Ranch.
Fireworks are banned in southern Denton County towns
If you’re wanting to buy and use fireworks legally this New Year’s Eve, you’re going to need to stay outside town limits in southern Denton County. Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town limits, it is still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have had ordinances banning fireworks for years. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. The towns of Bartonville and Northlake this year changed their ordinances to join the other local towns in banning possession and use of fireworks within their borders, too.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene
Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas was the most read food story of 2022.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
fox4news.com
Sea of unclaimed bags at Dallas Love Field
Hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass cancellations at airports across the country. Video shows the pile of bags from the morning of Dec. 28.
Plumbers in high demand across North Texas as travelers return to broken pipes
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plumbers were in high demand Monday in North Texas as homeowners turned their attention from the holiday, to damage from last week's deep freeze.The terrible timing of the pre-Christmas cold front meant many people elected for a quick fix for burst pipes when things began to thaw out Christmas Eve, often capping lines to get through the weekend and limit emergency service pricing.Now in need of permanent repairs, plumbers had schedules filling up quickly for the week, while still working with limited staff.While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the...
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?
Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
fox4news.com
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
fox4news.com
Texas Gov. Abbott asks for investigation into Atmos over 'unacceptable' response during arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy after many Texans dealt with low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, during blistering cold temperatures last Friday. Issues with gas were reported throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in parts of...
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, including new construction at Samsung Research America
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
