Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband
An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
2 firefighters hospitalized, 9 displaced after fire in Malden
A raging house fire in Malden caused two firefighters to be sent to the hospital and nine people to be displaced Monday night. According to the Malden Fire Department, crews responded to the home on John Street shortly before 9:00 pm for the fire that started on the right side of the home and crept into the attic.
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
WCVB
Video shows highway sign crashing down, hit by SUV on I-93 in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Newly released videos show the moment a highway sign came crashing down and was hit by an SUV along Interstate 93 in Somerville. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, in the right travel lane of I-93 northbound near Sullivan Square, MassDOT said.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
franklincountynow.com
Multiple Patients To Hospital After Christmas Day Accident
(South Deerfield, MA) On December 25th just before 3:00 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Conway Road and Route 5 & 10 in South Deerfield. South County EMS responded to the scene along with South Deerfield Fire District and the Deerfield Police Department. Upon arrival they found multiple parties with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton Fire Rescue, Amherst Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department to transport the patients to area hospitals.
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
WCVB
Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
NECN
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
Boston 25 News
Popular New Hampshire shopping center shut down after rockslide causes gas leak
A popular shopping center in New Hampshire has been shut down after rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire on Stafford Road in Holland
HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Stafford Road in Holland Tuesday evening for reports of a structure fire. The Palmer Fire Department reported that they are assisting Holland crews at the scene. We have reached out to the Holland Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear...
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.
WCVB
Boston woman charged with starting fire in Dorchester triple-decker, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in the Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to authorities. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Nikea Rivera was arraigned in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St., which started shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
WCVB
Mary Chung, Beloved Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurant closing at end of year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Mary Chung has been feeding the hungry bellies of visitors to Cambridge's Central Square with Sichuan-style dishes for decades. But some Sunday morning, the restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue will be closing its doors for good. A sign near the doorway tells customers, "The stars are aligning...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough welcomes three new firefighters
MARLBOROUGH – The city’s Fire Department recently welcomed three new firefighters, and it announced promotions for two more. During the City Council meeting on Nov. 21, Fire Chief Kevin Breen presented Jesus Murillo, James Cacciapaglia and Gus Franchi to the council. They were part of a class of 28 firefighters who had recently graduated from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program in Springfield.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
