Fitchburg, MA

Daily Voice

Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband

An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
BRIMFIELD, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
franklincountynow.com

Multiple Patients To Hospital After Christmas Day Accident

(South Deerfield, MA) On December 25th just before 3:00 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Conway Road and Route 5 & 10 in South Deerfield. South County EMS responded to the scene along with South Deerfield Fire District and the Deerfield Police Department. Upon arrival they found multiple parties with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton Fire Rescue, Amherst Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department to transport the patients to area hospitals.
DEERFIELD, MA
WCVB

Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to structure fire on Stafford Road in Holland

HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Stafford Road in Holland Tuesday evening for reports of a structure fire. The Palmer Fire Department reported that they are assisting Holland crews at the scene. We have reached out to the Holland Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear...
HOLLAND, MA
WCVB

Boston woman charged with starting fire in Dorchester triple-decker, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in the Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to authorities. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Nikea Rivera was arraigned in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St., which started shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough welcomes three new firefighters

MARLBOROUGH – The city’s Fire Department recently welcomed three new firefighters, and it announced promotions for two more. During the City Council meeting on Nov. 21, Fire Chief Kevin Breen presented Jesus Murillo, James Cacciapaglia and Gus Franchi to the council. They were part of a class of 28 firefighters who had recently graduated from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program in Springfield.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Woman dies in tent outside shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH

