One Iowa Moron Parked His Car Under A Tree And Paid The Price [PHOTOS]
The Iowa moron in this story is once again...ME! I'm the moron who did not pay attention to where he parked his car while going out to dinner last week. I'm going to start this off by letting you know this is a really crappy story, pun 100% intended. This is a story that just gets you down in the dumps. A story you should flush right down the toilet. Alright...I promise I'm done with the poop jokes.
KCCI.com
Iowa girl's Christmas made brighter with Caitlin Clark signed shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa — Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second place. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
KETV.com
After a state of Iowa veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers
Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
etxview.com
Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record
DES MOINES — Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year – and set yet another record for liquor sales. For the first time in a decade, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky was unseated by consumers as Iowa’s preferred liquor – by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to a new annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which serves as the state’s exclusive liquor and wine wholesaler.
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
KCCI.com
Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board recommends increasing number of dispensaries in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. That's just one recommendation its Medical Cannabidiol Board released Wednesday. Currently, Iowa law limits the number of medical marijuana dispensaries at five statewide. The Board says increasing the number of dispensaries would...
951thebull.com
Tom Williams- Iowa State Patrol – New Years Driving Safety 12-28-22
Rob Getz spoke with Iowa State patrolman Tom Williams regarding safe driving and winter driving for New Years weekend, along with important information on the High 5 project.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Electronic Cigarette Maker
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s Attorney General has announced a settlement with an electronic cigarette maker over the company’s advertising. The AG’s office says JUUL Labs has agreed to pay the state $5 million over four years after allegations the company promoted the electronic devices to those under 21 in violation of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
iheart.com
Iowa Rail Unions Push For Laws Limiting Train Lengths
(Des Moines, IA) -- A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains... and longer trains in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
ICA looking forward to engaging with Iowa producers in 2023
IARN — It’s been another great year for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA), so members were gathered at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit this month to reflect on those successes and plan ahead for the next year. Meghan Orr, ICA NE Iowa membership services, said they’ll be doubling up on their cattle producer forums next year to keep the discussion and information flowing through Iowa’s cattle industry.
kiwaradio.com
December hogs and pigs report shows lower inventory
IARN — The December Hogs and Pigs report shows numbers lower than expected for inventory. However, the report provided a surprise with an increase in breeding herd numbers for the first time in two-and-a-half years. For more on this story visit the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network. Photo courtesy of...
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural resources………………. Ice thickness is around 10+ inches in most areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
