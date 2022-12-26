Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Caucus woes? Iowans should look in the mirror
Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. Enough already!. Enough about how Iowans have been “kicked in the...
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
New Iowa Laws To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
kscj.com
BRENNA BIRD SETS GOALS AS NEW IOWA ATTY. GENERAL
BRENNA BIRD WILL TAKE OVER MONDAY AS IOWA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FIRST REPUBLICAN TO HOLD THE OFFICE IN 40 YEARS. BIRD’S CENTRAL CAMPAIGN PROMISE WAS TO — IN HER WORDS — SEE JOE BIDEN IN COURT. BIRD1 OC……..OVERREACH.” :09. BIRD IS STILL DEVELOPING...
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds grateful for Title 42 immigration policy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is grateful Title 42 remains in place. In her statement, she said this is only a temporary fix to, "A crisis that President Biden and his administration have ignored for two years." Immigration advocates say the U.S. has moral and...
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Hopes To Hire More Prosecutors, Create Cold Case Unit
Statewide Iowa — Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa’s attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years, and the second female to hold the office in Iowa history. Bird’s central campaign promise was to, in her words, see Joe Biden in court....
Radio Iowa
Investor involvement in Iowa farmland sales remains low
The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland purchases by...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Electronic Cigarette Maker
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s Attorney General has announced a settlement with an electronic cigarette maker over the company’s advertising. The AG’s office says JUUL Labs has agreed to pay the state $5 million over four years after allegations the company promoted the electronic devices to those under 21 in violation of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
KETV.com
After a state of Iowa veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement
(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday. AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or...
iheart.com
Iowa Rail Unions Push For Laws Limiting Train Lengths
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Albia Newspapers
Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record
DES MOINES — Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year – and set yet another record for liquor sales. For the first time in a decade, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky was unseated by consumers as Iowa’s preferred liquor – by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to a new annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which serves as the state’s exclusive liquor and wine wholesaler.
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
iheart.com
MercyOne Lists Top Baby Names in Iowa for 2022
(Iowa) -- MercyOne is reporting the top baby names in Iowa in 2022 at its locations throughout the state. Top Boy Names: Luke/Lukas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel. Top Girl Names: Ellie, Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity. More than 6,600 babies were born at MercyOne Hospitals in Iowa in...
Documented COVID cases plummet in Iowa
Iowa's COVID-19 infection rate declined about 40% over the past week, according to state health data.
