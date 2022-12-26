Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Maria Saenz De Smith. She is described standing at 5′2 and weighing 148 pounds. Saenz De Smith has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
10-year-old boy dead, 5 others hospitalized following Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died and five other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The three children were in critical condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, occurred around 9:50 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department.
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after multiple people allegedly shot him in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 8 p.m. near 16th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
10-year-old boy dies following Avondale crash, 5 others hurt
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police say a crash on Wednesday at an Avondale intersection left a young boy dead and five other people injured. The two-car crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway. It involved a van and a Mustang. According to police,...
KOLD-TV
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile in his mid-teens was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers received a call about a reported shooting from a male who said he was driving away from the scene near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
One dead, one detained after shooting near 19th Avenue and Northern
A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near 19th and Northern avenues Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.
KTAR.com
6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — Six people, including four children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Three children were in critical condition and one was in serious condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot to death at west Phoenix 7-Eleven store, no suspect arrested
PHOENIX - No suspects have been found after a man was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix overnight. Officers say the shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Camelback, and it's still unclear what led up to the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to...
fox10phoenix.com
Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to Glendale apartment complex fire
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that damaged several apartments and left nine people homeless in Glendale on Christmas Day. Emergency crews were called to an apartment fire near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police arrived and found 25-year-old...
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
Police: Man seen running in roadway before being fatally struck
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who was seen running in the roadway before being struck by a passing truck. The driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with authorities, officials said. Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road...
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by truck in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in central Phoenix late Monday night. Officers were called out to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Martinez who had been hit by a truck while he was running along Buckeye Road. Police rushed Martinez to the hospital where he later died.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at apartment complex was case of self-defense, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening in what appears to be a case of self-defense. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they detained a man who admitted to being involved in the shooting, then located another man with a gunshot wound. The man who was shot, since identified as 40-year-old Brian West, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly killed mother in Peoria hit-and-run arrested
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a Loop 101 off-ramp in the West Valley last week. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson was arrested Monday in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Nichole Cortez of Peoria. Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cortez was found dead about 50 feet in front of her gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan that was partially blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and the hazard lights were flashing.
