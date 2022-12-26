PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO