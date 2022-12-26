ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week. According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens

A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person of interest in woman’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police want to identify a person of interest in a homicide. Police said the victim, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was found on Dec. 22 at the Sunken Garden Park on North Front Street. A Dauphin County spokesperson identified the victim as Stacey Shannon, 53.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
HARRISBURG, PA

