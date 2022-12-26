Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week. According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
COLD CASE: Baby girl found dead in burn barrel, police seeking tips
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified baby girl was found dead in a burn barrel in Lancaster County 19 years ago, police say. The cold case remains under investigation. Law enforcement found the baby on Dec. 31, 2003, when they responded to an Amish schoolhouse on Weaver Road in Strasburg Township for a death investigation.
Two people of interest sought in deadly Mondawmin Metro Station shooting
Detectives released new photos of two people who were at the scene when the shooting happened. On Monday, officers found 20-year-old Caleb Thompson with a gunshot wound at the station.
local21news.com
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
WGAL
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Man sentenced for killing owner of truck he stole, setting apartments on fire
A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to life plus 4 to 10 years in prison for setting an apartment complex on fire, stealing a truck, and killing the owner with it.
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
WGAL
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
iheart.com
