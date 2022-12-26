Read full article on original website
Thousands across Puget Sound region remain without power early Wednesday following windstorm
Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the season. At the peak, nearly 40,000 customers spread across Western Washington were without power Tuesday evening. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, over 16,000 Puget Sound Energy customers remained impacted, largely focused around Snoqualmie and North Bend. Additional PSE outages have been tracked in the Southworth area as well.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
whatcom-news.com
Sandy Point residents wake to floodwater blocked roads, potential of another flooding event today
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Residents on Sandy Point faced property damage along with blocked roads preventing them from reaching or leaving their homes yesterday, Tuesday, December 27th, due to coastal flooding pushed by a 12.3-foot King Tide. Many have reported waking today to find very little difference this morning...
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road reopened
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced today, Thursday, December 29th, about 2:15pm that Slater Road had been reopened. According to the announcement, “Slater Road is now open but posted for water over roadway with a 5 mph speed limit.”. The road was closed December...
My Clallam County
Clallam County “dodges bullet” as western Washington hit with wind and waves
PORT ANGELES — A strong storm system brought heavy rains to western Washington last night, but Clallam County appears to have dodged most of the problems seen in other counties. Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the...
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Train derailed under I-5 overpass in Mount Vernon
A train derailed under the Interstate 5 overpass in Mount Vernon near Mr. T’s restaurant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a witness at the restaurant, there is no sign of any injuries and no sign of a leak in the fuel tanks. Officials tell KIRO Newsradio that the...
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters. The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
Weather threats converge on Whatcom as new storm hits
U.S. Army Corps of Engineer specialists were inspecting levees along the Nooksack River system.
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
q13fox.com
Heavy rain, winds leave flooding, thousands without power across Puget Sound
A weather system has brought widespread rain to Western Washington and several roadways have closed due to flooding. Now, the region is bracing for more power outages as gusty winds are expected to hit Tuesday afternoon. A High Wind Warning will go into effect for most of the Puget Sound...
Check out this Bellingham home for sale for $3.69 million
The property features a creek and direct beach access via a private stone staircase.
‘A burst of heavy precipitation’ takes aim at North Sound
The rains and wind are not over yet. The National Weather Service in Seattle is saying ‘a burst of heavier precipitation’ is coming to the North Sound overnight. Meanwhile, power outages are growing across the region. Thousands are without power. “Crews are out in full force; however, high...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
Chronicle
Washington’s Carbon Tax Could Cost Less Than Projected at the Pump
Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers says it’s possible gas prices may not go up as much as had been projected when the state’s cap-and-trade program goes into effect next year. Still, he thinks the state's claim that the new carbon tax will only increase gas prices...
Washington State Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
