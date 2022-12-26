Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
Erick Redbeard Talks A Potential Return To WWE, Notes That He's Not Under Contract With Any Company
Erick Redbeard talks a potential return to WWE. Ever since returning to a position of power within WWE, Triple H has brought back a ton of stars to the company such as Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Mia Yim, and Bray Wyatt. The influx in hiring has seemingly established an unpredictable feeling on episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.
Tony Khan On Miro And Wrestlers Tweeting Frustrations: You're Never Going To Keep Everybody Happy
Since the inception of AEW in 2019, the roster has grown exponentially with massive free agent additions from WWE, signings from the Independent scene, and natural roster progression as talent improves. With new additions and talent moving up the card, and only three hours of national television weekly, not everyone...
Hiroshi Tanahashi Praises Finn Balor For His Transformation Upon Forming Bullet Club
In 2013, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt in NJPW) aligned with Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson to form Bullet Club. The formation came at the expense of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was laid out by the group at Wrestling Dontaku. Bullet Club took Balor and NJPW to new heights...
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
Tony Khan: Our January 4th Show Won't Have The Finger Poke Of Doom
AEW will kick off the new year with AEW Dynamite on January 4 in Seattle. The first AEW show of 2023 will feature a new set design, marking a new era for the company. Though WCW didn't close until 2001, the January 4, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro damaged the product in the eyes of many fans as the show closed with Hulk Hogan winning the WCW Championship by hitting a finger poke on Kevin Nash.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Ricky Steamboat Says He Backed Out Of Ric Flair's Last Match After Learning Flair Had A Pacemaker
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match, teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Ricky Steamboat was originally planned to be part of the match, but didn't end up wrestling at the event. Steamboat is considered one of Flair's greatest rivals and their series of matches in the 80s and 90s are considered some of the best in wrestling history.
Santino Marella Says He Pitched A Sitcom During His WWE Run, Explains Why It Didn't Move Forward
Santino Marella discusses his rumored sitcom that never saw the light of day. Throughout his time with WWE, Marella, also known as Anthony Carelli, was featured as a comedy wrestler. Among other highlights, he had an odd couple storyline with Beth Phoenix, and he used The Cobra as his finisher. Marella also won the "MIss WrestleMania" Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25 by dressing up as Santina Marella. He enjoyed some success in the ring, as he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE United States Championship, but his WWE run remains memorable for his comedic segments. For this reason, fans have often wondered whether WWE planned to do more with him in this regard.
North American Title Defense | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/27/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. - Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, & Odyssey Jones vs. The Schism. - Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo for the North American Title. - Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness....
12/23 WWE SmackDown Records 8% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.376 million viewers. This number is up from the 2.191 million viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest final viewership number that SmackDown has recorded since September 23, 2022.
Kurt Angle On Potentially Appearing For AEW: I Don't Think It's Gonna Happen, I'm Happy Where I Am
Kurt Angle says an AEW run for "Your Olympic Hero" isn't in the cards. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Baron Corbin. A veteran of WWE and TNA Wrestling, Kurt Angle was once widely considered to be the greatest in-ring performer of his generation. One individual that is a fan of Kurt Angle's body of work is AEW president Tony Khan.
Lance Archer Willing To 'Slowly Rebuild' In AEW, Still Wants To Work With Jake Roberts
Lance Archer has been in NJPW in recent months, taking part of World Tag League and team with Minoru Suzuki. Before making the trip to Japan, Archer had been a regular on AEW Dark programming, but not AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage. Following the final bout of Suzuki-gun at the...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bouncing Between Appearances On AEW And WWE TV
Eric Bischoff discusses how he appeared on both WWE and AEW TV in a short period of time. Following the downfall of WCW, Bischoff spent several years with WWE before he left the company in 2007. He then worked for TNA until his departure in 2014. He then shifted his focus to other projects and he made a few appearances for WWE over the next few years. Bischoff later made his AEW debut in 2020 on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was brought back for multiple appearances over the next several months. In 2021, he also appeared on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for AEW came on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite that year, where he hosted a party for the Inner Circle.
Mike Mansury Reflects On Putting Together Talking Smack And Segment With The Miz And Bryan Danielson
In 2016, WWE premiered Talking Smack on the WWE Network. The SmackDown post-show was hosted by Renee Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) and SmackDown GM Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE). The show featured a wrap-up of SmackDown and included guests from the show. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The...
Tony Khan: I Like Jonathan Gresham, He's Very Talented And IMPACT Is A Great Place For Him
Tony Khan discusses Jonathan Gresham. When Tony Khan purchased Ring Of Honor in early 2022, many fans were curious to see what would happen with the company's roster at that time. Jonathan Gresham, who was the Ring Of Honor World Champion at the time, was seen by some fans as a potential top star in both companies.
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match
Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
William Regal Describes Why Bryan Danielson Is The Wrestler He Wishes He Could Be
William Regal describes why Bryan Danielson is the wrestler he wished he could be. Regal and Danielson have had a close relationship for many years, as the veteran has been a mentor to the latter, dating back to the early days of his career. Regal previously called Danielson a perfect wrestler, and he has also stated that "The American Dragon" is the wrestler he wished he could be.
