Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre

Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
Tony Khan: Our January 4th Show Won't Have The Finger Poke Of Doom

AEW will kick off the new year with AEW Dynamite on January 4 in Seattle. The first AEW show of 2023 will feature a new set design, marking a new era for the company. Though WCW didn't close until 2001, the January 4, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro damaged the product in the eyes of many fans as the show closed with Hulk Hogan winning the WCW Championship by hitting a finger poke on Kevin Nash.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Ricky Steamboat Says He Backed Out Of Ric Flair's Last Match After Learning Flair Had A Pacemaker

On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match, teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Ricky Steamboat was originally planned to be part of the match, but didn't end up wrestling at the event. Steamboat is considered one of Flair's greatest rivals and their series of matches in the 80s and 90s are considered some of the best in wrestling history.
Santino Marella Says He Pitched A Sitcom During His WWE Run, Explains Why It Didn't Move Forward

Santino Marella discusses his rumored sitcom that never saw the light of day. Throughout his time with WWE, Marella, also known as Anthony Carelli, was featured as a comedy wrestler. Among other highlights, he had an odd couple storyline with Beth Phoenix, and he used The Cobra as his finisher. Marella also won the "MIss WrestleMania" Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25 by dressing up as Santina Marella. He enjoyed some success in the ring, as he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE United States Championship, but his WWE run remains memorable for his comedic segments. For this reason, fans have often wondered whether WWE planned to do more with him in this regard.
12/23 WWE SmackDown Records 8% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up

The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.376 million viewers. This number is up from the 2.191 million viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest final viewership number that SmackDown has recorded since September 23, 2022.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bouncing Between Appearances On AEW And WWE TV

Eric Bischoff discusses how he appeared on both WWE and AEW TV in a short period of time. Following the downfall of WCW, Bischoff spent several years with WWE before he left the company in 2007. He then worked for TNA until his departure in 2014. He then shifted his focus to other projects and he made a few appearances for WWE over the next few years. Bischoff later made his AEW debut in 2020 on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was brought back for multiple appearances over the next several months. In 2021, he also appeared on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for AEW came on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite that year, where he hosted a party for the Inner Circle.
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match

Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
William Regal Describes Why Bryan Danielson Is The Wrestler He Wishes He Could Be

William Regal describes why Bryan Danielson is the wrestler he wished he could be. Regal and Danielson have had a close relationship for many years, as the veteran has been a mentor to the latter, dating back to the early days of his career. Regal previously called Danielson a perfect wrestler, and he has also stated that "The American Dragon" is the wrestler he wished he could be.
