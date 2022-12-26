ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 21, 2022: New York Man Served Summons For Alleged Assault & Battery; Catalytic Converter Stolen

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. A caller reported a catalytic converter was taken off her vehicle parked in the Wilmington Plaza parking lot sometime between 5pm and midnight. (12:52am) A caller reported that while parked in the Winchester...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital

A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
DUXBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northboro Road in Southborough reopens to traffic

SOUTHBOROUGH – Northboro Road has been reopened to traffic. After being closed since early 2021, work to fix a collapsed culvert, which began last summer, has been completed. The town reopened the section between Main Street and Johnson Road to traffic on Dec. 20. According to MySouthborough, the town...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s Curbside Collection Of Christmas Trees To Begin January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees curbside beginning January 3, 2023. Residents should remove all decorations and plastic wrapping from their tree and place it curbside on their regular trash pickup day. It is anticipated that the collection will take approximately two weeks. Please note that the pickup may be delayed by weather and other work demands on the DPW.
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH

An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
MANCHESTER, NH
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Residential fire displaces Southborough family

SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA

