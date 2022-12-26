Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 21, 2022: New York Man Served Summons For Alleged Assault & Battery; Catalytic Converter Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. A caller reported a catalytic converter was taken off her vehicle parked in the Wilmington Plaza parking lot sometime between 5pm and midnight. (12:52am) A caller reported that while parked in the Winchester...
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
N.H. State Police Trooper Receives Minor Injuries When Cruiser Struck by Methuen Driver
A New Hampshire State Police trooper received minor injuries when the officer’s cruiser was struck Saturday morning in Salem, N.H., by a car driven by a 21-year-old Methuen woman. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with officers from the Salem Police Department and medical...
communityadvocate.com
Northboro Road in Southborough reopens to traffic
SOUTHBOROUGH – Northboro Road has been reopened to traffic. After being closed since early 2021, work to fix a collapsed culvert, which began last summer, has been completed. The town reopened the section between Main Street and Johnson Road to traffic on Dec. 20. According to MySouthborough, the town...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Curbside Collection Of Christmas Trees To Begin January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees curbside beginning January 3, 2023. Residents should remove all decorations and plastic wrapping from their tree and place it curbside on their regular trash pickup day. It is anticipated that the collection will take approximately two weeks. Please note that the pickup may be delayed by weather and other work demands on the DPW.
nbcboston.com
Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH
An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
Boston 25 News
Popular New Hampshire shopping center shut down after rockslide causes gas leak
A popular shopping center in New Hampshire has been shut down after rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
theweektoday.com
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
communityadvocate.com
Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
Police: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose (Update)
A body found in Beverly is the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and fi…
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
Providence woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Police are investigating after a Providence woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.
