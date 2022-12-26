ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Here are the News-Leader's photos from the 2022 Blue and Gold, Pink and White tournaments

By Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader
Here is a collection of photo galleries from the 2022 Blue and Gold Tournament and the Pink and White Tournament.

This page will be updated throughout the week.

Thursday

Nixa vs. West Plains girls

Wednesday

Nixa vs. fair Grove

Republic vs. Hartville

Sparta vs. Bolivar

Marshfield vs. West Plains girls

Tuesday

Strafford vs. Greenwood

Logan-Rogersville vs. Lebanon

Nixa vs. Marshfield

El Dorado Springs vs. Parkview girls

Hartville vs. Camdenton

Sparta vs. Ozark

Lebanon vs. Thayer girls

Bolivar vs. Ash Grove

Monday

Logan-Rogersville vs. Ava

Hillcrest vs. Spokane

Parkview vs. Branson

Fair Grove vs. Crane

