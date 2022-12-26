Here are the News-Leader's photos from the 2022 Blue and Gold, Pink and White tournaments
Here is a collection of photo galleries from the 2022 Blue and Gold Tournament and the Pink and White Tournament.
This page will be updated throughout the week.
Thursday
Nixa vs. West Plains girls
Wednesday
Nixa vs. fair Grove
Republic vs. Hartville
Sparta vs. Bolivar
Marshfield vs. West Plains girls
Tuesday
Strafford vs. Greenwood
Logan-Rogersville vs. Lebanon
Nixa vs. Marshfield
El Dorado Springs vs. Parkview girls
Hartville vs. Camdenton
Sparta vs. Ozark
Lebanon vs. Thayer girls
Bolivar vs. Ash Grove
Monday
Logan-Rogersville vs. Ava
Hillcrest vs. Spokane
Parkview vs. Branson
Fair Grove vs. Crane
