JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In 2021, it was the pandemic that ruined the holiday season for many. Now, in 2022, it's bursting pipes. The weather has really made it unbearable for us and the crew because we only have so many people working,” says owner of Tri Cities Plumbing Solutions and Repair James Ausburne. “Obviously you just don't have the manpower to keep up."

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO