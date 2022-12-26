Read full article on original website
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
wcyb.com
Plumbers staying busy with increased service calls
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In 2021, it was the pandemic that ruined the holiday season for many. Now, in 2022, it's bursting pipes. The weather has really made it unbearable for us and the crew because we only have so many people working,” says owner of Tri Cities Plumbing Solutions and Repair James Ausburne. “Obviously you just don't have the manpower to keep up."
wcyb.com
Homeless shelter provides meals and gifts to community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City homeless shelter provided meals to the community Sunday. Haven of Mercy members served the community on Christmas. Pastor Grant Rockley and head of the kitchen at Haven of Mercy, Patty Martin, say they provide meals and presents. We love to see...
USPS suspends work at Kingsport post office due to sprinkler main break
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended operations at the Kingsport Main Post Office, located at 1001 N Eastman Rd. A release from the USPS on Tuesday states that a sprinkler water main break led to the suspension. The service stated repairs are being made but encouraged customers to […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
wcyb.com
Water restoration progresses in Jonesborough
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Utility Department has been working day and night to restore water in the area. Now, around 1,000 customers have their water back on. It’s been a huge inconvenience to not have water.”. Crews have been working around the clock to restore...
wcyb.com
Bristol Public Library working to keep families busy and entertained over holiday break
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Are you and your family looking for some new activities to try over the holiday break? If you answered yes, the Bristol Public Library has you covered. It recently rolled out what is called the Library of Things. It offers a wide variety of non-traditional library items like games, fishing rods, a VHS to DVD conversion kit and even a power washer.
wcyb.com
Donated dollars to community partners stay local to help those in need
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Creating partnerships and initiatives that work to end poverty -- that's the goal of organizations like the United Way. During the holiday season, several people donate to different community partners and organizations, but where exactly are your funds going when you donate these groups?. The...
wcyb.com
Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning
(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District urging customers to conserve water
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is asking customers to conserve water as best as possible. This comes after the company announced a boil water advisory last night due to possible contamination. The utility district says it is unsure how long the advisory will last. Once...
wcyb.com
UPDATE: Water restored to some businesses in Jonesborough
(WCYB) — Water service has been restored to some businesses in downtown Jonesborough, Tennessee. According to officials with the Jonesborough Utility System, five leaks were detected and repaired Tuesday night in the downtown area, including one in front of the historic courthouse. The water level is rising in the...
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
wcyb.com
Arby's Classic Basketball Tournament returns, helping boost local economy
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 39-year tradition here in Bristol. Just watching good basketball,” said Steve Hatley. “And watching all the kids have a good time with it and supporting all the teams." The Arby’s Classic Basketball Tournament returns to Tennessee High's Viking Hall, drawing families and...
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
wcyb.com
'Suspected large leak' in Jonesborough water system
(WCYB) — Officials in Jonesborough, Tennessee believe there is a large leak in the water system. A local state of emergency was issued Monday in response to multiple water leaks in the system's distribution lines. Right now, 10,000 homes and businesses are without service. Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
The Tomahawk
County eyes vacant National Guard Armory, property
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter presented a resolution to the Johnson County Commissioners requesting to pursue the acquisition of the National Guard Armory property located at 1923 South Shady Street, Mountain City. Unsure of when the National Guard departed, Potter, speculates that they combined with Elizabethton, which...
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
Jonesborough man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Washington County, Tennessee deputies reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that deputies stopped a speeding vehicle on Woodlyn Road Thursday. The driver was identified as Craig Smith, 31, of Jonesborough. According to the WCSO, Smith […]
