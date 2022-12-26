MARQUETTE, Mich.-With Christmas behind us, it’s on to New Year’s Eve and the annual festivities in downtown Marquette. It all starts at the lower harbor or dock with the final weekend of the laser light show that lights up the south-facing side of the ore dock with a dazzling animated laser light display. The exhibition culminates on New Year’s Eve after illuminating the lower harbor each weekend throughout December. This cutting-edge laser exhibition is produced by the fresh Coast light lab of Marquette and is projected onto the ore dock from the roof of the Hampton Inn. Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler knows how unique the ore dock is.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO