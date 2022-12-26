Read full article on original website
WLUC
Brookridge Heights Assisted Living to host New Year’s challenge
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is kicking off the new year with a twist. The assisted living and retirement community is hosting a 90-day “All Together Now Me + We” personal growth challenge. It includes daily tasks ranging from complimenting a stranger to joining a new exercise class.
WLUC
Marquette veterinarian clinic talks about how to keep dogs safe in winter
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs. Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.
WLUC
Liferides to provide safe transportation on NYE
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is usually celebrated with large gatherings, fireworks, and alcohol. Part of celebrating the new year responsibly includes finding a ride home after drinking. If you can’t find a designated driver in Escanaba, Liferide has you covered. It’s a free service that will...
WLUC
Marquette organizations make key arrangements for New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and before the ball drops on Washington St. in Marquette, preparations are being made so people can celebrate safely. Many businesses and law enforcement are in the middle of preparations for the holiday. Marquette Police Chief Ryan...
UPMATTERS
Marquette prepares for New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich.-With Christmas behind us, it’s on to New Year’s Eve and the annual festivities in downtown Marquette. It all starts at the lower harbor or dock with the final weekend of the laser light show that lights up the south-facing side of the ore dock with a dazzling animated laser light display. The exhibition culminates on New Year’s Eve after illuminating the lower harbor each weekend throughout December. This cutting-edge laser exhibition is produced by the fresh Coast light lab of Marquette and is projected onto the ore dock from the roof of the Hampton Inn. Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler knows how unique the ore dock is.
WLUC
Maurices donates sock slippers to Brookridge Heights residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living got a special surprise Wednesday evening. As a late Christmas present, the retail store Maurices in Marquette donated 100 slipper socks of various styles to the retirement community. Store Manager Amy Burdick said it came from the help of customers...
WLUC
Marquette Police remind residents of fireworks rules for New Year’s
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With New Year’s approaching the Marquette Police Department is reminding residents about the city’s fireworks rules. The city’s ordinance is in line with the state laws regarding fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks are permitted on your property on New Year’s Eve...
WLUC
Overcoming mobility challenges in winter weather
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With rising snowbanks and icy sidewalks, people who face mobility challenges may have a more difficult time getting around this time of year. The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL, said parking is one of the biggest obstacles. “Walking across the parking lot you have...
WLUC
City of Marquette offers Christmas tree drop-off sites
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents now have two locations to dispose of their Christmas trees. Residents paying the solid waste fee on their monthly bills can utilize the city’s multiple drop-off sites. All decorations and stands must be removed from the tree before disposal. Trees must be placed inside the orange fencing at each location.
WLUC
Tri County Safe Harbor receives donation from Escanaba Mill
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tri County Safe Harbor, Inc has received a $10,000 donation from the Billerud Escanaba Mill. According to a press release from Safe Harbor’s executive director, the donation will supplement federal, local, and state grant funding needed in order to operate the agency. “We rely heavily...
WLUC
Shawn Wayans to host New Year’s Eve laughs in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shawn Wayans will return to the stage for a national headlining tour. “Expect to have a good time. Come out and laugh; we are going to bring in the new year together, tell some jokes and have fun,” explained Wayans. Wayans said he has been...
WLUC
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges Marquette citizens to reuse and recycle Christmas decorations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season winding down, many people have used decorations and gift supplies. Many gift supplies, like wrapping paper, paper boxes and other paper-based products, can be recycled. Christmas decorations like lights and other knick-knacks can be donated to a secondhand store. For those looking...
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Urgent Care Center Opening Thursday In Escanaba
WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced that it will open the doors to its newest center in Escanaba on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Located at 205 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829, the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19...
UPMATTERS
Fire crews respond after south Marquette home destroyed
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters responded to reports of flames and a possible explosion in South Marquette on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called out to a home in the area of 500 Pioneer Road just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Local 3 News has a crew on the scene and...
UPMATTERS
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
WLUC
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening. According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street involving the discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two women had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula rollover crash on U.S. 2
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – One person was killed, and four others were injured in a single-car crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township around 1:55 p.m. on Monday. WLUC-TV reports the driver...
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
WLUC
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Marquette Police Department, 42-year-old Brandon Howard from Gwinn was the victim in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Marquette. Fifty-year-old Albert Nesberg of Negaunee was the driver of the vehicle. Police have not released any more information about the...
WLUC
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup
A chance of lake-effect snow showers continues tonight. Morning lows will be in the single digits and lower-teens. Another round of snow is expected as we head into Tuesday. Much of the area should pick up 1-3 inches from this, with some amounts in the 3-6 inch range toward eastern Alger and eastern Schoolcraft counties, as well as in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Wind gusts around 30 mph could cause some blowing snow into Tuesday night.
