Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ proving so detestable the bot conspiracy is already underway
As recently as early October, Netflix subscribers and connoisseurs of the Continent alike were excited about the prospect of The Witcher: Blood Origin continuing the expansion of what the streaming service has designated as its marquee fantasy franchise. It would be the understatement of the year to say that isn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the Law of Surprise in ‘The Witcher’ and how does it pertain to Geralt and Ciri?
The Law of Surprise sits at the heart of The Witcher and the interwoven destinies of Geralt and Princess Cirilla. Some would call it a convenient MacGuffin at first glance, but the tradition’s implications in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy world run much deeper as you progress through the narrative.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s vague response sparks widespread panic for the future of a fan favorite DC series
James Gunn has promised that the new (and hopefully improved) DCU will offer a greater sense of continuity and connection across film, television, live-action, and animation, reigning in many of the splinter franchises and pocket universes to have sprung up during the unwieldy days of the old regime. As exciting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: ‘1923’ reveals 2 Dutton family members’ fates as Aminah Nieves shares why she took her role
Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans; with a full day of Dutton family chaos and magic taking place on Sunday, we’re looking back at the best of the Taylor Sheridan universe up to this point and celebrating all the ways it continues to grow. While a new episode of Yellowstone didn’t premiere on Christmas day, a marathon of old episodes did air to celebrate the holiday with die-hard fans. If you’re wondering, we absolutely opened gifts and spent time with loved ones with the Dutton family saga playing in the background.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dated blockbuster horror remains a lot more popular than its reputation suggests
Trying to explain the Y2K panic to the younger generations runs the risk of making you sound like a crazy person, with the dawn of the millennium creating widespread fear that the entire world was going to end. Sensing an opportunity, Hollywood sought to turn the concerns into cash, but End of Days ended up slapping the festivities with a stupendously silly coat of satanic paint.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Batman’ writer will not tolerate Elon Musk invoking the good name of the Dark Knight
Elon Musk is many things to many people, not many of them good, but we never exactly had him pinned as a huge fan of a certain Dark Knight. Whether he’s an avid comic book reader or not, The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin has taken it upon himself to shut down the Chief Twit from invoking the good name of the iconic DC superhero.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kathryn Janeway has cemented herself as the best ‘Star Trek’ captain ever
Star Trek: Voyager may have concluded in 2001, but it continues to gain new fans to this day, and is the most streamed Trek series on Netflix. Heading all seven seasons was the superb Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway. Voyager is Janeway’s first big command, and in the season one opener, the ship is hurled 70,000 light years into the distant Delta Quadrant of the galaxy. Over the course of 172 episodes, she must use all her strength, determination, and cunning to get her crew home.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘X-Men,’ ‘Spider-Verse,’ and MCU star Oscar Isaac bows down to the real king of the Marvel multiverse
Oscar Isaac has been racking up Marvel roles left, right, and center, but even the star himself is ready to admit that he’s nowhere near the top dog when it comes to appearing all over the length and breadth of the company’s comic book adaptations on film, television, live-action, animation, and many more besides.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the year’s most unfairly ignored action thrillers smashes through the streaming glass
For action junkies, any movie calling itself The Killer is inevitably going to invite comparisons to John Woo’s all-time classic of the same name, while the basic premise of a retired hitman finding himself drawn back into the life he led behind has unmistakable shades of John Wick. Doing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
wegotthiscovered.com
The second sequel to the failed remake of a cult classic squeezes every last drop of gas from its streaming tank
When David Carradine and a fresh-faced Sylvester Stallone first engaged in a dystopian vehicular battle way back in 1975, nobody could have had any inkling that the Death Race franchise would still be going strong almost half a century later. The original retains cult classic status, something that it’s never...
Comments / 0