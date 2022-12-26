ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3

As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’

As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022

It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: ‘1923’ reveals 2 Dutton family members’ fates as Aminah Nieves shares why she took her role

Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans; with a full day of Dutton family chaos and magic taking place on Sunday, we’re looking back at the best of the Taylor Sheridan universe up to this point and celebrating all the ways it continues to grow. While a new episode of Yellowstone didn’t premiere on Christmas day, a marathon of old episodes did air to celebrate the holiday with die-hard fans. If you’re wondering, we absolutely opened gifts and spent time with loved ones with the Dutton family saga playing in the background.
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming

It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
A devilishly dated blockbuster horror remains a lot more popular than its reputation suggests

Trying to explain the Y2K panic to the younger generations runs the risk of making you sound like a crazy person, with the dawn of the millennium creating widespread fear that the entire world was going to end. Sensing an opportunity, Hollywood sought to turn the concerns into cash, but End of Days ended up slapping the festivities with a stupendously silly coat of satanic paint.
Kathryn Janeway has cemented herself as the best ‘Star Trek’ captain ever

Star Trek: Voyager may have concluded in 2001, but it continues to gain new fans to this day, and is the most streamed Trek series on Netflix. Heading all seven seasons was the superb Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway. Voyager is Janeway’s first big command, and in the season one opener, the ship is hurled 70,000 light years into the distant Delta Quadrant of the galaxy. Over the course of 172 episodes, she must use all her strength, determination, and cunning to get her crew home.
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.

