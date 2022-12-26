Read full article on original website
Kazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war
ALMATY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is preparing to deport a Russian security officer who fled his country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine and hoped to find refuge in the West, his wife said on Thursday.
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest land blockade
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the corridor, the only land link to Armenia, to protest what they claim is illegal mining.
Russia warns US against ‘decapitation strike’ targeting Putin
Russia’s top diplomat warned the US Tuesday against ordering a so-called “decapitation strike” targeting President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked about the alleged assassination plan in a wide-ranging interview with the state new agency Tass. “Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon essentially threatened to carry out a ‘decapitation strike’ against the Kremlin,” he said. “Basically, we are talking about a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian government.” Lavrov cautioned: “If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans.” Lavrov’s comments refer to a Pentagon officer...
brytfmonline.com
Danish intelligence warns if Putin rules against defeat: it could lead to nuclear war
He writes, “A misunderstanding in the Russian army could lead to an escalation of the war.” The Danish Armed Forces Intelligence Service, FE, in a new report. According to Danish military experts, the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine and the annexation of other parts of the country show that President Putin has the will to continue even if he does not achieve his strategic goals at the beginning of the war.
kalkinemedia.com
Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country. "As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said. "It is especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital,...
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Struggling To Keep Captured Weapons In The Fight
Via TwitterUkrainian troops are using tanks and other weapons captured from Russia, but keeping them operating is becoming a major issue.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
kalkinemedia.com
Missile downed over Belarus may be Russian ploy: Ukraine
Ukraine suggested Thursday that a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war. "The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of... Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus," said a defence ministry statement.
Putin's Disgruntled Troops Intensify Battle Between Key Allies
The Wagner Group has been involved in public war-of-words with Russian military officials.
Russia Running Out of Troops in Battle for Bakhmut, Battalions Split Up—ISW
Bakhmut is one of the most intense spots of fighting in the war. Russian forces fighting in the region are being led by members of the Wagner Group.
kalkinemedia.com
Bolivia charges key opposition leader with 'terrorism'
Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, on "terrorism" charges, setting off street clashes between his supporters and security forces. "We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan drops retirement age requirement for millions
ANKARA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan eliminated a retirement age requirement on Wednesday in a move that allows more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire immediately, less than six months before an election. The announcement was made during a news conference and follows Erdogan's ruling AK Party...
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea’s provocations despite its nuclear arms
South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea’s provocations must be met with retaliation without any fear of the country’s nuclear weapons.“We must punish and retaliate against any provocation by North Korea. That is the most powerful means to deter provocations,” Mr Yoon was quoted as saying in a meeting with his aides, according to his press secretary Kim Eun-hye.“We must not fear or hesitate because North Korea has nuclear weapons.”His statement comes days after South Korea’s military said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated...
Bakhmut on the Brink as Wagner Group Suffers Heavy Losses Across Region—ISW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the intensifying battle for Bakhmut is taking a heavy toll on Russian forces.
kalkinemedia.com
Israel's Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in the country's history. Netanyahu was sworn in a few minutes after his new government was approved, with 63 deputies out of 120 voting in favour of the administration.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers, made of heavily loaded trucks, were put up overnight in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo town divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who represent the majority in Kosovo as a whole. It was the first time since the recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Until now, barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he ordered the army’s highest state of alert to “protect our people (in Kosovo) and preserve Serbia.”
kalkinemedia.com
I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack
A court in Ivory Coast on Wednesday handed down life terms to four Malian men convicted of abetting a jihadist attack on a beach resort that left 19 people dead. The court in Abidjan, the country's commercial hub, found the four "guilty of the deeds for which they are accused and sentences them to life imprisonment," Judge Charles Bini announced.
kalkinemedia.com
3 DR Congo ministers allied to presidential rival resign
Three DR Congo ministers who are members of presidential candidate Moise Katumbi's party resigned Wednesday after the incumbent leader asked them whom they would support in coming elections. Katumbi, a wealthy 57 year-old businessman who once governed the mineral-rich Katanga region, announced earlier this month that he would run in...
