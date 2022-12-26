ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

Even Warmer Thursday

Forecast updated on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low 29-30°. Winds: SW 2-7 mph. Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 53-54°. Winds: SW 6-14 mph. Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low...
foxbaltimore.com

One More Cold Day Before Temps Warm Up This Week In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps creep above freezing Monday before they steadily climb into the week. We will also have more daylight hours as move away from the winter solstice. Highs will still be cold, just not as frigid as the weekend. It should be a great day to fly,...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Historic Landmark Recovered from Murderkill River Awaits Repairs

BOWERS BEACH, De — A Historic Landmark was Raised from the Bottom of the Murderkill River today. This comes following last week’s arctic blast. A 129-year-old fishing vessel, the Maggie S. Meyers took on some water and bottomed out on the banks of the river. Maggie is the...
WBOC

Maggie S Myers Lives On

BOWERS, Del.- The historic Maggie S Myers oyster schooner may one day cruise the waters of the Delaware Bay again. The 129-year-old ship sank on Friday, Dec. 23, but crews were able to salvage it on Wednesday afternoon. Work began at sunrise and now the Maggie has been successfully lifted...
DELAWARE STATE
wypr.org

Treat yourself to combat the holiday blues Maryland, here’s how

The holidays aren’t always cheery. Despite all of the talk of joy and happiness, the fact is that the winter is a depressing time for many Marylanders. There are fewer hours of sunlight across North America starting in late June through Dec. 21, the shortest day and longest night of the year, known as winter solstice. Not everyone enjoys such little sunlight and dark cold winter nights. Sleeping patterns may even be disrupted for some.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland

With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Weekly

A Hidden Animal

Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made

Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

LIST | Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Need ideas on how to ring in the new year? Here's what's going on in Maryland for the 2023 New Year's Eve weekend:. New Year. New Me Mini Photoshoot -- Tymeless Studios 200 Wilson Point Road Baltimore, MD 21220. Saturday, Dec. 31:. Charm City Countdown into...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon

The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Firearm Deer Hunting Resumes January 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the January firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6, 2023, in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Glasgow 'crash' turns into a homicide

What was originally thought to be a fatal vehicle accident on Route 896 in Glasgow has turned into a murder investigation. Delaware State Police, paramedics, and rescue crews were dispatched Christmas night, December 25, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. to southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. They said they found...
GLASGOW, DE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE

