WBOC
Even Warmer Thursday
Forecast updated on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low 29-30°. Winds: SW 2-7 mph. Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 53-54°. Winds: SW 6-14 mph. Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low...
foxbaltimore.com
One More Cold Day Before Temps Warm Up This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps creep above freezing Monday before they steadily climb into the week. We will also have more daylight hours as move away from the winter solstice. Highs will still be cold, just not as frigid as the weekend. It should be a great day to fly,...
WMDT.com
Historic Landmark Recovered from Murderkill River Awaits Repairs
BOWERS BEACH, De — A Historic Landmark was Raised from the Bottom of the Murderkill River today. This comes following last week’s arctic blast. A 129-year-old fishing vessel, the Maggie S. Meyers took on some water and bottomed out on the banks of the river. Maggie is the...
WBOC
Maggie S Myers Lives On
BOWERS, Del.- The historic Maggie S Myers oyster schooner may one day cruise the waters of the Delaware Bay again. The 129-year-old ship sank on Friday, Dec. 23, but crews were able to salvage it on Wednesday afternoon. Work began at sunrise and now the Maggie has been successfully lifted...
wypr.org
Treat yourself to combat the holiday blues Maryland, here’s how
The holidays aren’t always cheery. Despite all of the talk of joy and happiness, the fact is that the winter is a depressing time for many Marylanders. There are fewer hours of sunlight across North America starting in late June through Dec. 21, the shortest day and longest night of the year, known as winter solstice. Not everyone enjoys such little sunlight and dark cold winter nights. Sleeping patterns may even be disrupted for some.
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva
Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Delaware. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
foxbaltimore.com
LIST | Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Need ideas on how to ring in the new year? Here's what's going on in Maryland for the 2023 New Year's Eve weekend:. New Year. New Me Mini Photoshoot -- Tymeless Studios 200 Wilson Point Road Baltimore, MD 21220. Saturday, Dec. 31:. Charm City Countdown into...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon
The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
Bay Net
Maryland Firearm Deer Hunting Resumes January 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the January firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6, 2023, in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix
Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
WDEL 1150AM
Glasgow 'crash' turns into a homicide
What was originally thought to be a fatal vehicle accident on Route 896 in Glasgow has turned into a murder investigation. Delaware State Police, paramedics, and rescue crews were dispatched Christmas night, December 25, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. to southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. They said they found...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
