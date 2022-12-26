Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Ethiopian federal police deploy in Tigray after peace deal
Ethiopia's federal police on Thursday began to deploy in the capital of war-torn Tigray for the first time in 18 months, the police said, marking the latest step in a nearly two-month-old peace deal. Federal police, "based on the power given... by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia constitution to...
kalkinemedia.com
Ethiopian Airlines makes first flight to Tigray in 18 months
Families embraced and wept in emotional reunions Wednesday after the first commercial flight in 18 months between Ethiopia's capital city and the war-torn Tigray region to the north. The return of flights between Addis Ababa and Tigray's capital Mekele follows a ceasefire reached between government and rebel forces last month...
kalkinemedia.com
Concern over China Covid 'understandable': WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organization said Thursday the restrictions some countries were introducing in response to China's Covid-19 surge was "understandable", given the lack of information from Beijing. "In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways...
kalkinemedia.com
Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country. "As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said. "It is especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital,...
kalkinemedia.com
Israel's Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in the country's history. Netanyahu was sworn in a few minutes after his new government was approved, with 63 deputies out of 120 voting in favour of the administration.
kalkinemedia.com
Sri Lanka welcomes new Russian flights after tourism plea
Sri Lanka on Thursday welcomed the first Russian travellers aboard a new flight service that was launched after the bankrupt nation urged Moscow to help revive its beleaguered economy by sending tourists. Russia was Sri Lanka's biggest source of visitors at the start of the year but arrivals nearly ceased...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan drops retirement age requirement for millions
ANKARA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan eliminated a retirement age requirement on Wednesday in a move that allows more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire immediately, less than six months before an election. The announcement was made during a news conference and follows Erdogan's ruling AK Party...
kalkinemedia.com
3 DR Congo ministers allied to presidential rival resign
Three DR Congo ministers who are members of presidential candidate Moise Katumbi's party resigned Wednesday after the incumbent leader asked them whom they would support in coming elections. Katumbi, a wealthy 57 year-old businessman who once governed the mineral-rich Katanga region, announced earlier this month that he would run in...
kalkinemedia.com
EU health agency says China traveller screening 'unjustified' in bloc
The European Union's health agency said Thursday it believed that the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was "unjustified," despite a surge in cases in China. Despite the introduction of mandatory Covid tests in the United States and Italy on those arriving from China, such measures were...
kalkinemedia.com
Missile downed over Belarus may be Russian ploy: Ukraine
Ukraine suggested Thursday that a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war. "The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of... Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus," said a defence ministry statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Bolivia charges key opposition leader with 'terrorism'
Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, on "terrorism" charges, setting off street clashes between his supporters and security forces. "We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del...
kalkinemedia.com
I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack
A court in Ivory Coast on Wednesday handed down life terms to four Malian men convicted of abetting a jihadist attack on a beach resort that left 19 people dead. The court in Abidjan, the country's commercial hub, found the four "guilty of the deeds for which they are accused and sentences them to life imprisonment," Judge Charles Bini announced.
kalkinemedia.com
Netanyahu's controversial concessions to Israel govt partners
Israel's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has granted major concessions to far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies to cement a coalition following last month's election, the country's fifth in less than four years. The agreements, published by the Knesset, or parliament, on Wednesday, have already prompted an outcry among Israel's opposition,...
kalkinemedia.com
Chess player without hijab was not representing Iran: official
An Iranian Woman Grandmaster who competed at an international chess event without the mandatory hijab was not representing the Islamic republic, a local federation official said Wednesday. Sara Khademalsharieh, 25, appeared without a headscarf during this week's International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan,...
Britain sends metal detectors, defusing equipment to Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs to help clear minefields in the latest instance of military support for the country in the conflict with Russia.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran replaces central bank chief as rial hits record low
Sanctions-hit Iran replaced the head of the central bank on Thursday, state media reported, as the value of the local currency plunged to new lows. "After accepting the resignation of Ali Salehabadi, the government board elected Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new head of the central bank," state TV said.
kalkinemedia.com
Israel thanks Morocco for protecting Jews during Holocaust
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his country's provision of "safe haven" for Jews during the Holocaust, in a missive seen by AFP on Tuesday. The letter -- marking two years since Morocco normalised ties with Israel -- was the first occasion an Israeli state official...
kalkinemedia.com
Serbs start removing barricades in easing of tensions in Kosovo
The roadblock near the main border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was removed Thursday, state-run TV said, announcing a move that paves the way to easing of tensions in the volatile region. Cars and trucks were queueing in front of the border point from the Serbian side where the roadblock...
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran's Raisi vows 'no mercy' for 'hostile' protest movement
President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show "no mercy" towards "hostile" opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The "riots", as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini,...
Comments / 0