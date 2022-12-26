Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Seven fatalities in holiday crashes
Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
MBI searching for 3 missing children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS. The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS which is located in Pontotoc County. […]
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
Person found shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Watkins near Brown. According to Memphis Fire officials, they received a call about the shooting at 1:48 a.m. Thursday morning. MPD...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Two adults, teen arrested after man shot to death in West Memphis, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after a shooting killed a 21-year-old man late Wednesday in West Memphis, police said. According to the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD), officers responded just before 11 p.m. to Ingram Boulevard and East Baron Avenue and found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
actionnews5.com
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
Couple gets in shootout with would-be car thieves outside East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting outside a restaurant at Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis, police said. “I saw a young lady who was standing right here. She was being held up by...
YAHOO!
Boy whose body found under mom's house death caused by drowning in toilet, affidavit says
The death of a boy whose body was found buried beneath the floorboards of a Lee County, Arkansas, couple's home was from being drowned in one of the toilets in the house, a police affidavit said. The six-year-old boy, identified in the document as BR, was found buried under newly...
wtva.com
One person dead following house fire in Byhalia
BYHALIA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a house fire in Byhalia, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the fire happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 at a house on Mount Olive Road. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze; however,...
Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
'Please Bring My Baby Girl Home': Tenn. Mom Vanished 6 Weeks Ago, Car Found Abandoned with Phone Inside
Jacqulin Vail, a mom of three, was last seen with her boyfriend at a Memphis grocery store on Nov. 12 A Memphis, Tenn., mother of three has been missing since mid-November — and her family is desperate to bring her home. Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail, 33, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12. Though Vail never returned from the store, her car was found two days later with her belongings inside, including her cell phone, per multiple news reports. Her family reported her missing on Nov....
Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in the killings of two teenagers who were with another teen making DoorDash deliveries earlier this month. Julius Black, 19, and Kameron Newsom, 20, were taken into custody in Ohio, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that the two...
WALA-TV FOX10
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that left one man dead in Tennessee Thursday evening. WMC reports the victim was fatally shot by his 23-year-old stepson, Najja Simmons. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Piermont...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hickory Hill, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died and two other were injured after a crash Monday night in the Hickory Hill neighborhood, police said. Police reported that the crash just after 8:30 p.m. on Ridgeway Road north of Winchester Road. A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
MPD continues search for woman missing over a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are continuing the search for a missing woman who was last seen over a month ago. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 at a business in the 2200 block of Lamar, MPD said. Her family has not seen or heard from her...
