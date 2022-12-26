ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

desotocountynews.com

Seven fatalities in holiday crashes

Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MBI searching for 3 missing children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS. The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS which is located in Pontotoc County. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

One person dead following house fire in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a house fire in Byhalia, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the fire happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 at a house on Mount Olive Road. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze; however,...
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County among most generous in state

A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
People

'Please Bring My Baby Girl Home': Tenn. Mom Vanished 6 Weeks Ago, Car Found Abandoned with Phone Inside

Jacqulin Vail, a mom of three, was last seen with her boyfriend at a Memphis grocery store on Nov. 12 A Memphis, Tenn., mother of three has been missing since mid-November — and her family is desperate to bring her home. Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail, 33, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12. Though Vail never returned from the store, her car was found two days later with her belongings inside, including her cell phone, per multiple news reports. Her family reported her missing on Nov....
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

