kalkinemedia.com

Eight dead in failed IS prison assault in Syria: monitor

Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two jihadists were killed Monday in a failed Islamic State group assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria, a war monitor said. The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqa, the group's former de facto capital in Syria, which...
kalkinemedia.com

Deadly IS assault targeting Syria prison 'thwarted': Kurdish forces

Islamic State group militants in northern Syria launched a failed attack targeting a prison holding fellow jihadists in a clash that killed six Kurdish fighters, local authorities and a war monitor said. The Kurdish fighters were killed in the assault on a security complex near a prison with IS inmates...
France 24

kalkinemedia.com

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
The Jewish Press

Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel

Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
The Associated Press

Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
CNN

Newly surfaced video shows clash between Indian and Chinese troops

Video from 2021 appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
kalkinemedia.com

Missile downed over Belarus may be Russian ploy: Ukraine

Ukraine suggested Thursday that a missile Belarus shot down over its territory might have been a move by Moscow aimed at bringing Minsk into the war. "The Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation on the part of... Russia, which laid such a route for its cruise missiles to provoke their interception in the airspace over the territory of Belarus," said a defence ministry statement.
kalkinemedia.com

Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country. "As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said. "It is especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital,...
kalkinemedia.com

Serbia troops on 'highest level' of alert in latest Kosovo tensions

Serbian armed forces were on "the highest level" of alert, Defence Minister Milos Vucevic said late Monday evening, highlighting the Balkan country's increasingly strained relations with neighbouring Kosovo over recent shootings and blockades. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to recognise it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000...
kalkinemedia.com

Syria's Kurdish-led forces 'on alert' for IS attacks: official

Syrian Kurdish-led forces boosted security Tuesday a day after foiling a deadly Islamic State group assault on a prison fearing that the extremists will strike again, a spokesman said. Authorities on Monday declared a state of emergency in Raqa, the jihadists' former de facto capital in northern Syria, after gunmen...

