Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox13news.com
'Luggage Angel' helps dozens of Tampa International Airport travelers find their bags
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman has been dubbed "The Luggage Angel" after she helped dozens of travelers find their bags at Tampa International Airport. Brittany Loubier-Vervisch was supposed to be traveling to Tucson, but like thousands of other travelers this week, that trip wasn't happening thanks to the Bomb Cyclone. That meant Loubier-Vervisch, a teacher at Tampa's Freedom High School, had hours ahead of her at their airport.
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Experts explain Southwest meltdown, share advice for stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines continued to cancel and delay thousands of flights across the country Wednesday after a massive travel nightmare over the past few days.
fox13news.com
After thousands of cancelations, how can Southwest Airlines regain trust?
TAMPA, Fla. - The recent weather system impacted air travel in nearly every part of the country, and many airlines are trying to dig out from an avalanche of cancelations and delays – especially Southwest Airlines. The airline canceled 5,500 flights over the past two days and is expected...
Tampa woman travels home in RV after Southwest flight canceled
TAMPA, Kan. — After thousands of delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines, travelers are having to turn to alternative means of transportation to get where they need to go. Dev McDowell was set to return home to Tampa after visiting family in Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when she found...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
Bay News 9
Holiday travel woes hit Tampa International, St. Pete apartment residents endure a cold night and Kwanzaa celebrations begin
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The cold airmass of the last few days is continuing to modify. Things will start to warm up in a big way. Highs Tuesday reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky with a light NE breeze.
10NEWS
Southwest suffers most delays, cancellations; winter storm blamed
TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines leads the way nationwide for the number of flight delays and cancellations largely blamed on the winter storm that brought bitter cold and snow to much of the country, data from FlightAware shows. At Tampa International Airport, the airline canceled or delayed at least...
fox13news.com
TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon. Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to...
995qyk.com
Forbes Names Tampa As Best City in Florida To Live In
It’s not exactly a secret. Tampa is the best city in Florida to call home. Even Forbes agrees. They measured things like home affordability, employment opportunities, crime, cost of living, diversity, public transit, healthcare and population growth. We certainly know firsthand about that last one. Forbes says Tampa has...
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
995qyk.com
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays
We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal
Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie’s paradise.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
fox13news.com
Tampa ranks 2nd in US for highest home price increases since last year
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa ranked second behind Miami for US metropolitan areas that saw the highest home price increases year-over-year, according to new data from Standard & Poor. The data from October 2021 to October 2022 showed home prices in Tampa went up by 20.5%. "The last few years has...
fox13news.com
Autism screening company expands to Florida in bid to shorten wait times
TAMPA, Fla. - A company that provides virtual autism screening and claims to diagnose children in a matter of weeks instead of months or even years is now treating children in Florida making it easier for children to get necessary intervention. Two-year-old Sienna has always been full of life and...
fox13news.com
Unlocked cars become main source of stolen guns, fueling violence on Tampa Bay area streets
TAMPA, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area said unlocked cars have become the main source of stolen guns, which are fueling violence on the streets. Jayquon Johnson’s bright smile faded away on January 1, 2017, and now it can only be seen in photos. "He...
fox13news.com
West Tampa cigar factory hopes to ring in 2023 with restored clock
TAMPA, Fla. - The large clock faces at a West Tampa cigar factory span more than 100 years of time. Decades ago, West Tampa cigar workers looked up to the clock to ring in the new year, and the owners are now hoping to do the same for 2023. The...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
