ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

'Luggage Angel' helps dozens of Tampa International Airport travelers find their bags

TAMPA, Fla. - A woman has been dubbed "The Luggage Angel" after she helped dozens of travelers find their bags at Tampa International Airport. Brittany Loubier-Vervisch was supposed to be traveling to Tucson, but like thousands of other travelers this week, that trip wasn't happening thanks to the Bomb Cyclone. That meant Loubier-Vervisch, a teacher at Tampa's Freedom High School, had hours ahead of her at their airport.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Southwest suffers most delays, cancellations; winter storm blamed

TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines leads the way nationwide for the number of flight delays and cancellations largely blamed on the winter storm that brought bitter cold and snow to much of the country, data from FlightAware shows. At Tampa International Airport, the airline canceled or delayed at least...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon. Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Forbes Names Tampa As Best City in Florida To Live In

It’s not exactly a secret. Tampa is the best city in Florida to call home. Even Forbes agrees. They measured things like home affordability, employment opportunities, crime, cost of living, diversity, public transit, healthcare and population growth. We certainly know firsthand about that last one. Forbes says Tampa has...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays

We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal

Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie’s paradise.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa ranks 2nd in US for highest home price increases since last year

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa ranked second behind Miami for US metropolitan areas that saw the highest home price increases year-over-year, according to new data from Standard & Poor. The data from October 2021 to October 2022 showed home prices in Tampa went up by 20.5%. "The last few years has...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Autism screening company expands to Florida in bid to shorten wait times

TAMPA, Fla. - A company that provides virtual autism screening and claims to diagnose children in a matter of weeks instead of months or even years is now treating children in Florida making it easier for children to get necessary intervention. Two-year-old Sienna has always been full of life and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy