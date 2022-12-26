ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo Christian to hold basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Christian is hosting this year’s annual holiday basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas. The clinic is taking place on Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Christian School. The clinic is for ages seven and up and the cost is a donation of $40.
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1.
Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close. According to the City of Toledo the Friendship Park Community Center and the East Toledo Senior Center are temporarily closed because of the cold weekend temperatures. Facility staff members are currently working on repairs.
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
12/27: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast

Zia Cooke provided holiday cheer for her hometown by hosting a toy drive for local families.
Fit Over 50: Curling

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1.
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened.
Auto Title Offices close for the holiday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues.
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash

Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall

From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
