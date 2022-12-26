TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.

