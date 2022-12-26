Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo Christian to hold basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Christian is hosting this year’s annual holiday basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas. The clinic is taking place on Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Christian School. The clinic is for ages seven and up and the cost is a donation of $40.
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1.
13abc.com
Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close. According to the City of Toledo the Friendship Park Community Center and the East Toledo Senior Center are temporarily closed because of the cold weekend temperatures. Facility staff members are currently working on repairs.
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
13abc.com
12/27: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Zia Cooke provided holiday cheer for her hometown by hosting a toy drive for local families. Colin Mochrie joins "The Nine" ahead of Toledo tour stop. Improv legend Colin Mochrie joined Ethan Watts and Dan Smith on The Nine to talk about the "Scared Scriptless" tour, coming to the Valentine Theatre next week!
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy addresses decision to commit to Michigan over Ohio State during high school recruitment
JJ McCarthy is a beloved figure around Ann Arbor after leading Michigan to a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as a starter. However, he came close to wearing his rival’s colors during his recruitment. McCarthy was being heavily recruited by Urban Meyer at Ohio...
13abc.com
Fit Over 50: Curling
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1.
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
13abc.com
Gambling addiction experts concerned ahead of Ohio's sports betting launch
Lee checks out the Black Swamp Curling Club in Bowling Green for this week's Fit Over 50. 2022 placed a spotlight on the economy. Amid concerns of a recession and inflation 13abc's Tony Geftos reflects on the bright spots for Toledo's economy.
13abc.com
Auto Title Offices close for the holiday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues. In addition, all...
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
13abc.com
Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
2022 was a historic year in politics that included a high-stakes midterm election, passionate debates over key issues, and controversial legislation. Local dealerships predict better prices for used cars in 2023.
13abc.com
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
WTOL-TV
Auto repair shop engulfed in flames early Wednesday
This happened at D3 Automotive on West Summit Street in Pettisville. One male got out safely.
Hole in ductwork above female locker room at Toledo fire station found; two investigations underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are conducting two investigations after a hole in the ductwork above Station 13's female locker room was discovered Monday, a TFRD spokesperson said Tuesday. The hole in the ductwork has been repaired and TFRD is in the process...
13abc.com
Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
