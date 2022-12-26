ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon. Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. Upon arrival,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
DUNEDIN, FL
WFLA

Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

WFLA

Head-on crash in Manatee County kills 2, injures 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Road 62 in Manatee County Monday evening. Troopers said a car was heading west on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road. It crossed the center line as it tried to pass traffic and crashed head […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Woman with walker struck by vehicle while crossing Largo roadway, police say

LARGO, Fla. - Largo police are investigating a crash that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian crash occurred Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. According to police, a woman was crossing southbound over West Bay Drive from the West Bay Oaks Mobile Home, located at 1610 West Bay Drive. They said she was using a walker.
LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man killed in Georgia vehicle crash

FORSYTH, Ga. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was killed in an overnight crash in Monroe County, Georgia. Forsyth Police report that the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-75 South at mile marker 186. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and called for investigators to come to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
10 Tampa Bay

