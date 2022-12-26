Read full article on original website
Driver, passenger sought after fiery crash on I-275 in Tampa
A flipped semi-truck caught fire after multiple vehicles crashed on Interstate 275 in Tampa, police said.
Mother of 4 dies two days after being found injured on side of I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are asking for the public's help to figure out what led to the death of a woman who was found seriously injured on the shoulder of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman, later...
TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon. Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. Upon arrival,...
FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:10 am on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching 16th Street. Troopers say the St. Petersburg man was
Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
Woman using walker hit by car while crossing Largo road, police say
A woman using a walker was hit by a car on Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department.
Head-on crash in Manatee County kills 2, injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Road 62 in Manatee County Monday evening. Troopers said a car was heading west on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road. It crossed the center line as it tried to pass traffic and crashed head […]
Dover woman dies days after being found on I-275 with ‘significant’ head injury: FHP
A Dover woman died days after she was found lying on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275 with a "significant" head injury and road rash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tampa man killed in Georgia vehicle crash
FORSYTH, Ga. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was killed in an overnight crash in Monroe County, Georgia. Forsyth Police report that the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-75 South at mile marker 186. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and called for investigators to come to the scene.
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30...
