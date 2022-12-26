Couple dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus marry after long courtship

A wedding to remember in Parma Heights, not only for the single digit temperatures but more importantly, the couple at the center of it all.

Santa and Ms. Claus saying “I do” outdoors on Christmas day after a decades-long courtship.

Arm in arm, donning their Christmas best, Mark and Sara Nelson made a snowy arrival to the Parma Heights pavilion.

“We are gathered here today in the sight of friends and witnesses,” said Rev. Dan Logan.

The holiday became their magical moment.

“We own a pizza shop over here in Parma Heights, so we’re guaranteed to have a day off on our anniversary because we work all the time,” Mark Nelson said.

Even the Grinch got an invite but there was no grumpiness.

“You know we couldn’t do something normal,” Nelson said.

Decades ago, the two first went out. But not as a couple, they were just friends at the time.

"Thirty-five, 40 years ago, whatever it was when we were in high school, we went to prom together,” Nelson said.

“So, our first date was in 1986,” Sara Nelson said.

Mark says the relationship took a long while to blossom.

“She went to Arizona, and I stayed here. And she reappeared eight years ago. And we got together and have been together ever since,” Nelson said.

Both said I do with smiles.

There was laughter, even as Scrooge dropped a ring.

That may have taken minds off the bone chilling temperatures.

“Sorry it's so cold, everybody.” they said.

The laughter wasn’t just on this special day, but it’s been like that for these two every day before.

"He makes me laugh all the time,” Sara Nelson said.

"She is gorgeous, always. She's always gorgeous. Her smile makes me smile. Her laughter is tremendous,” Mark Nelson said.

Their laughter will likely continue for years to come.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, Mr. and Mrs. Nelson,” said Logan.

The couple tried first for a Christmas Eve wedding, but they were working the pizza shop. Mark says they started planning two months ago.

By the way, their costumes were handmade by the bride starting in February.

