breaking news Leaked the democrat play book. Rule #1 blame Trump. #2 blame the American people #3 blame Putin. #4 lie #5 change the definition of lie. ( change any words meaning to fit.The agenda ) #6. All ways be willing to through any one under the bus # 7 blame Trump. # 8 never leave your electrical devices at a repair shop ( dam hunter ) then repeat from rule number one. ((((((( ALL ELSE FAILS BLAME TRUMP. ))))) I know this will trigger the grammar police . 😆 😆 😆 it's going to trigger evey body but Republicans. I don't respond to some one I've triggered you're not worth my time or anybody else's
Hard-headed GOP just doesn't get it People are tired of a Do Nothing Congress get things done to benefit the People you represent and stop padding your pocket with Corporate America kickback money alias Trickle Down Theory, legislation to profit Business Owners not the Workers.
why do they do the same thing every year. Trying to hold the country hostage.
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Newt Gingrich issues wake-up call to Republicans: 'Quit underestimating President Biden'
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
