A Washoe County Sheriff's deputy was hit by a passing truck during a traffic stop on North Virginia Street around 12:50 a.m. Monday. The truck's driver was arrested and charged with DUI.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. The deputy was not identified and no information on his or her condition was released.

According to a news release, the deputy was standing outside the patrol vehicle with lights activated during a traffic stop on northbound North Virginia Street, south of Talus Way. A Reno police patrol vehicle was parked behind the deputy's vehicle.

A northbound truck sideswiped the RPD vehicle before striking the deputy and continuing to drive away, according to the news release. The driver was stopped, and after an investigation by Nevada State Police, was arrested and booked on charges of DUI above the legal limit resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.

The Nevada State Police will handle the accident and arrest investigation.

The driver's name was not released. The RGJ will update this article as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Washoe sheriff's deputy struck during traffic stop; driver charged with DUI