ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Washoe sheriff's deputy struck during traffic stop; driver charged with DUI

By Peggy Santoro, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUrxr_0juyvor100

A Washoe County Sheriff's deputy was hit by a passing truck during a traffic stop on North Virginia Street around 12:50 a.m. Monday. The truck's driver was arrested and charged with DUI.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. The deputy was not identified and no information on his or her condition was released.

According to a news release, the deputy was standing outside the patrol vehicle with lights activated during a traffic stop on northbound North Virginia Street, south of Talus Way. A Reno police patrol vehicle was parked behind the deputy's vehicle.

A northbound truck sideswiped the RPD vehicle before striking the deputy and continuing to drive away, according to the news release. The driver was stopped, and after an investigation by Nevada State Police, was arrested and booked on charges of DUI above the legal limit resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.

The Nevada State Police will handle the accident and arrest investigation.

The driver's name was not released. The RGJ will update this article as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Washoe sheriff's deputy struck during traffic stop; driver charged with DUI

Comments / 3

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Man dies in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
CARSON CITY, NV
krcrtv.com

CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”. WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing....
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to big drug bust

A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility

On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sparkstrib.com

Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle

After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash involving RTC bus closes 4th Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was hurt after an RTC bus was rear-ended by a pickup Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m., reportedly while a bus was stopped at a bus stop at East 4th and Sutro Streets. Police say that impairment is not suspected. One passenger...
RENO, NV
kion546.com

Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton’s historic district

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — An arrest has been made in an October fire that tore through historic buildings, including a beloved hotel, in Dayton. Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
DAYTON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 28 through December 4

All information for the arrest reports is provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Havens, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court X2. Lindsey Kent, Fallon...
FALLON, NV
actionnewsnow.com

One-way traffic control on California Highway 44

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - 8:47 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says California Highway 44 traffic is returning to normal just east of the Bogard Rest Area after a multi-vehicle collision. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Record-Courier

Road controls in effect for Kingsbury Grade

Snowy conditions backed up traffic going over Kingsbury on Tuesday morning, not helped by a stalled vehicle. Douglas County deputies and Nevada State Police troopers tried to clear the road around 10:10 a.m. after issues at Buchanan Road. Law enforcement was sending traffic over the grade one lane at a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
kunr.org

Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
LYON COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy