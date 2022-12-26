ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerr County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Police investigating body found at Kerrville park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man

KERRVILLE, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street. He weighs 155 pounds and is 5’9”. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos...
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy