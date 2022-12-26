Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating how missing Kerrville man ended up dead in the Guadalupe River
KERRVILLE, Texas – A dead body found in Nimitz Lake along the Guadalupe River Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Michael Tally. Tally, a resident of Kerrville, was first spotted at about 2:40 p.m. by a DPS helicopter near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. Fire department divers recovered the body.
KTSA
Police investigating body found at Kerrville park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
KSAT 12
Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake
KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KSAT 12
Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne
BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
dmagazine.com
The North Texas Health Insurance President Who Became a Hill Country Chocolatier
If you were lucky enough to get on Dr. Dan McCoy’s Christmas chocolate list over the last couple of decades, you already knew that the former Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas president knew his way around a cocoa bean, but his latest endeavor as the owner of Hill Country Chocolate and its sister company DKM Cellars has taken his passion to a new level.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man
KERRVILLE, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street. He weighs 155 pounds and is 5’9”. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos...
