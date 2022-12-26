ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve.

The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post . The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick roadway. Video shot from closer up shows icicles hanging from the truck.

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

On the day, temperatures only reached 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK and LGA, according to the National Weather Service. In Central Park, the high was 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

PIX11 reached out to the FDNY regarding the hydrant. A spokesperson referred PIX11 News to the DEP. PIX11 News has not yet heard back from the department.

In western New York, 27 died from cold, snow and storm-related causes in the last few days, officials said Monday. In New York City, there have not been any confirmed deaths from hypothermia over the recent stretch, according to the Office of the City Medical Examiner.

