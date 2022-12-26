Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
Florida Weekly
Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse
Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Tax Collector launches new website, LeeTC.com
The Honorable Noelle Branning is excited to announce the launch of the Lee County Tax Collector’s newly redesigned website, LeeTC.com featuring Edison, their Artificial Intelligence (AI) customer service agent. The new site features a cleaner, more modern design with easier navigation for customers and one click access to all...
floridaweekly.com
Economic impact of bustling airport climbs to $1.7 billion
The economic impact of Punta Gorda Airport is $1.7 billion, up from $1.25 billion in 2019, according to a new study by the Florida Department of Transportation. The FDOT’s Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study was recently released; a previous study was done in 2019. “Punta Gorda Airport is an...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Museum of History to remodel after difficult, damaging 2022
The Cape Coral Museum of History is ready to start afresh in 2023 after suffering a catastrophic lightning strike just two weeks before being slammed by Hurricane Ian. The museum lost power to its computers, phones and alarm system when lightning hit the building. Two weeks later, Ian hit, wiping out all end-of-the-year programming. The museum’s director says despite all the setbacks, the museum is pushing through to next year. The staff is working with city officials to ensure that, during the rebuilding process, no one removes anything that showcases how special Cape Coral is.
More Explores: The Shell Factory Nature Park welcomes visitors once again
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Shell Factory Nature Park has re-open!. Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the Shell Factory property. All of the critters survived, but some enclosures were damaged. The team has been working hard and they’re officially open to the public to enjoy!. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent
The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
Hotel on Fort Myers Beach now welcoming out-of-town guests
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Before Wednesday, functioning hotels on Fort Myers Beach were reserved for locals and workers restoring the island. The Lighthouse Resort Inn and Suites are now open to all guests 23 and older. Repairs are ongoing, there is no wifi, the phone service and elevators...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest offers apology, cancels more flights at RSW
People trying to get home after the holidays are now stuck after a massive backlog by Southwest Airlines. There are mountains of bags that are filling Southwest Florida International Airport with no one claiming them. Southwest has issued an apology, but that apology does very little for people who are...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction
Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
luxury-houses.net
A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million
4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Giant American flag covers side of Fort Myers Beach resort as symbol of strength
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There’s a beacon of resiliency on Fort Myers Beach that’s unarguably the biggest the island has: a massive, six-story tall American flag. The stars and stripes hang on the side of the Gulfview Manor Resort along the south end of Estero Island.
floridaweekly.com
Effects of Hurricane Ian on the real estate market — or the lack thereof
The Bonita Springs and Estero real estate market remains squarely in a seller’s market but one without the sense of urgency that was in the market previously. This is reflected in the medium price sitting at $515,000 in November 2022 which is a 15.3% increase from last year. The...
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers
An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
signsofthetimes.com
Ambitious Shop Owner Tempted to Outbid Competitor
ONCE UPON A TIME, though not long ago, Abraham Faust, owner of Quik Signs of Venice in Venice, FL, leaned on the counter at the front of his shop, wishing there were some way he could magically transform his successful yet small franchise location into a large, full-service sign company.
Holiday travelers at RSW facing myriad of Southwest Airline issues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday travel nightmares continue for thousands of people. Southwest Airlines canceled more than two-thousand flights Wednesday alone. As a result, many families have been trying for days to get home. Some were forced to rent cars, take a bus or wait for a flight to their destination to open up.
