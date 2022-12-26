The Cape Coral Museum of History is ready to start afresh in 2023 after suffering a catastrophic lightning strike just two weeks before being slammed by Hurricane Ian. The museum lost power to its computers, phones and alarm system when lightning hit the building. Two weeks later, Ian hit, wiping out all end-of-the-year programming. The museum’s director says despite all the setbacks, the museum is pushing through to next year. The staff is working with city officials to ensure that, during the rebuilding process, no one removes anything that showcases how special Cape Coral is.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO