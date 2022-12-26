ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Journal Inquirer

Towns to get millions from federal omnibus bill

Several area towns will receive millions of dollars in federal funding following congressional approval of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week. U.S. Rep. Joseph D. Courtney said the funding is earmarked for projects that many municipalities in the state wouldn’t be able to afford on their own.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Washington Examiner

State Republicans warm to Medicaid expansion

A few of the remaining states that have not expanded Medicaid appear poised to take another run at it next year. A change of heart by some lawmakers in these GOP-controlled states signals support is growing in favor of expanding eligibility for Medicaid, the federal and state program that helps with healthcare costs for some people with limited income and resources. States have had the option to expand Medicaid programs since the enactment in 2010 of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which has drawn opposition from some Republicans.
WYOMING STATE
WILX-TV

Bill signed into law to protect Michigan communities from losing federal funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bill was signed into law that would protect communities in Michigan from losing access to federal funding when the population threshold changes. The bill would help protect communities in Michigan from losing access to important federal funding because of possible changes to the population threshold for metropolitan areas. The Metropolitan Areas Protection and Standardization Act were authored by Senator Gary Peters. He announced on Monday that the bill was signed into law.
MICHIGAN STATE
Footwear News

Minimum Wage Is Going Up in 2023, Will Rise in 21 States and 41 Cities

Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Engadget

New York’s governor signs watered-down right-to-repair bill

Almost seven months after the state legislature overwhelmingly passed a right-to-repair bill, New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed it into law. But Hochul only greenlit the bill after the legislature agreed to some changes. Hochul wrote in a memo that the legislation, as it was originally drafted, "included technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, as well as heighten the risk of injury from physical repair projects." The governor said the modifications addressed these issues, but critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness.
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
VERMONT STATE

