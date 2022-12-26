Read full article on original website
In Leahy’s final federal spending package, Vermont reaps hundreds of millions in earmarks
Retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., on Thursday cast his final vote as a U.S. senator, approving a $1.7 trillion budget to fund the federal government through September. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Leahy’s final federal spending package, Vermont reaps hundreds of millions in earmarks.
Journal Inquirer
Towns to get millions from federal omnibus bill
Several area towns will receive millions of dollars in federal funding following congressional approval of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week. U.S. Rep. Joseph D. Courtney said the funding is earmarked for projects that many municipalities in the state wouldn’t be able to afford on their own.
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. Native American leaders in Maine blamed independent Sen. Angus King for blocking the...
Western, Central Massachusetts will see $38M in earmarks from federal omnibus spending bill
An estimated $225 million in federal funding has been allocated to Massachusetts in earmarks for the fiscal year 2023, part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by both houses of Congress on Friday and awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. More than $20 million has been designated for...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Biden must take on the cost of rent next — and urge Congress to act
In the 2022 midterm elections, voters reported that inflation was the most important issue to them, but no politician can expect to make headway against inflation without addressing the cost of one basic human need: housing. Because rising housing costs are the biggest driver of inflation and one-third of Americans rent their home, we cannot…
Washington Examiner
State Republicans warm to Medicaid expansion
A few of the remaining states that have not expanded Medicaid appear poised to take another run at it next year. A change of heart by some lawmakers in these GOP-controlled states signals support is growing in favor of expanding eligibility for Medicaid, the federal and state program that helps with healthcare costs for some people with limited income and resources. States have had the option to expand Medicaid programs since the enactment in 2010 of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which has drawn opposition from some Republicans.
WYFF4.com
U.S. House passes rideshare legislation named in memory of SC college student
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The U.S. House passed new legislation which would implement more safety requirements for rideshares. The legislation is named in memory of a University of South Carolina student who was murdered in 2019. Samantha Josephson was murdered when she got into a car mistaken for her rideshare...
Rep. Luria presents $15.5 million to Virginia Beach in funding from Omnibus package
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria presented five checks to the city of Virginia Beach, totaling $15.5 million, for community projects on Wednesday in one of her last appearances in her elected position. The funding comes from the latest federal government omnibus package, which was passed on...
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Why Democrats warmed to severing Medicaid eligibility from the Covid public health emergency
The Congressional Budget Office assumes the public health emergency for Covid will expire in July — barring another extension by the Biden administration.
WILX-TV
Bill signed into law to protect Michigan communities from losing federal funding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bill was signed into law that would protect communities in Michigan from losing access to federal funding when the population threshold changes. The bill would help protect communities in Michigan from losing access to important federal funding because of possible changes to the population threshold for metropolitan areas. The Metropolitan Areas Protection and Standardization Act were authored by Senator Gary Peters. He announced on Monday that the bill was signed into law.
Minimum Wage Is Going Up in 2023, Will Rise in 21 States and 41 Cities
Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
Treasury department delays new restrictions for electric vehicle tax credits
Restrictions on which electric vehicles can be eligible for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act will be delayed, the Treasury Department and IRS announced Thursday.
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Connecticut raising minimum wage in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
WLBT
Bill that includes $600M in federal funding for Jackson water clears the House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would allocate $600 million in federal funding for Jackson’s water system is on its way to the president’s desk. On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. The measure includes $600 million, or roughly 0.035...
Engadget
New York’s governor signs watered-down right-to-repair bill
Almost seven months after the state legislature overwhelmingly passed a right-to-repair bill, New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed it into law. But Hochul only greenlit the bill after the legislature agreed to some changes. Hochul wrote in a memo that the legislation, as it was originally drafted, "included technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, as well as heighten the risk of injury from physical repair projects." The governor said the modifications addressed these issues, but critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness.
Leahy’s Departure From the U.S. Senate Could Stanch the Flow of Federal Cash to Vermont
Burlington High School students learning to repair aircraft don't have a top-flight educational environment: Their classroom is a leased former auto parts store off Williston Road. The planes and helicopters they work on are crammed into an aging, poorly insulated hangar at Burlington International Airport. And while interest in aviation...
WCAX
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
