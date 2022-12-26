ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WETM 18 News

Local fire departments lend a hand in Buffalo rescue efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – Dozens of people are dead and the concern now turns to flooding as the history-making blizzard in Western New York turns into rain and warm weather. As cleanup efforts continue, several local first responders made the trek to Erie County to help with the efforts. Multiple local fire departments have sent […]
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
WUHF

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
News 4 Buffalo

New Year’s Eve: Ball drop decision still in the air

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, in a City press conference on Wednesday morning, addressed the looming decision on whether there will be a ball drop downtown on New Year’s Even in light of the blizzard. “We have not made a decision on ball drop yet,” Brown said. “That decision will be made […]
