How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Gushed About Rookie Derrick Rose's Performance Against The Celtics In His Playoff Debut: "He Was Built For It"
Derrick Rose is nearing the end of his career, and the last couple of seasons haven't been all that great for him. He is one of the NBA's great 'what ifs', winning an MVP at a very young age but then losing his prime to injuries. Rose is revered by many NBA fans, especially those who saw how good he was before his problems began, and his talent is something people talk about to this day.
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla's status
Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23 season. Himmelsbach adds that Mazzulla is aware of and understands the situation. Mazzulla has also reportedly been told that he will coach the team for the entire season, no matter the result.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
Clippers And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Bold Comments After Win vs. Bucks
There were a lot of great matchups that basketball fans were looking forward to during the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The one which a majority of people were most excited about was the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Boston Celtics. Throughout the season they have looked like the two best...
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
Steph was impressed with Draymond in the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game
Thunder vs. Hornets: Score, live updates, highlights from OKC's road game at Charlotte
The Oklahoma City Thunder travels to face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA regular-season game: How to watch Thunder vs. Hornets ...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Rockets Takeaways: The Jays Carry C's to Third Straight Win
Celtics vs. Rockets takeaways: The Jays carry C's to third straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was no Christmas hangover for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The C's, without interim coach Joe Mazzulla due to eye irritation, followed up their impressive rout of the Milwaukee Bucks...
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown reach heights only Pistol Pete Maravich has last 50 years
The Boston Celtics were thought to potentially take a step back this season after their offensive inefficiency was exposed by the Golden State Warriors in last season’s NBA Finals. Instead, they appear to have only got better. That is primarily due to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown taking their level to an even higher level.
Bill Walton’s Humility Was Never Lost on Robert Parish During the 1986 Boston Celtics Title Run
Bill Walton was the missing piece the Boston Celtics needed during their 1985-86 championship season. The post Bill Walton’s Humility Was Never Lost on Robert Parish During the 1986 Boston Celtics Title Run appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102
BOSTON (AP) — Acting interim Boston Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire had the perfect plan for his debut in the top job. “It’s always a little easier when you’ve got JT and JB,” Stoudamire said after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points to lead the Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “It’s not a bad start.” Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul. “Sometimes you get a smack in the face, it’s exactly what you need in the middle of a game,” Brown said. “Like, ‘Jaylen, what the hell are you doing?’ Smack in the face, then proceed to score the ball.”
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) visit the Boston Celtics (25-10) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Celtics prediction and pick. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and now resides in fourth place in...
Sporting News
Why isn't Joe Mazzulla coaching the Celtics? Head coach out vs. Clippers with corneal abrasions
Boston's injury report for Thursday's meeting with LA doesn't tell the full story. In addition to Danilo Gallinari, who remains sidelined after tearing his ACL, and JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele, both of whom are on G League assignment, the Celtics will be without interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla...
NECN
Tomase: Red Sox Kept Finding New Depths in a Lost 2022 — and 2023 Could Be Worse
Tomase: Red Sox kept finding new depths in a lost 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The moment that echoed into last offseason occurred during the 2021 wild card game vs. the Yankees, an afternoon that saw baseball roar back to Boston like a time machine to 2003, or a house dropped on a witch of the wicked variety.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
