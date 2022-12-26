BOSTON (AP) — Acting interim Boston Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire had the perfect plan for his debut in the top job. “It’s always a little easier when you’ve got JT and JB,” Stoudamire said after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points to lead the Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “It’s not a bad start.” Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul. “Sometimes you get a smack in the face, it’s exactly what you need in the middle of a game,” Brown said. “Like, ‘Jaylen, what the hell are you doing?’ Smack in the face, then proceed to score the ball.”

