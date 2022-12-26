ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Gushed About Rookie Derrick Rose's Performance Against The Celtics In His Playoff Debut: "He Was Built For It"

Derrick Rose is nearing the end of his career, and the last couple of seasons haven't been all that great for him. He is one of the NBA's great 'what ifs', winning an MVP at a very young age but then losing his prime to injuries. Rose is revered by many NBA fans, especially those who saw how good he was before his problems began, and his talent is something people talk about to this day.
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla's status

Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23 season. Himmelsbach adds that Mazzulla is aware of and understands the situation. Mazzulla has also reportedly been told that he will coach the team for the entire season, no matter the result.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Celtics Vs. Rockets Takeaways: The Jays Carry C's to Third Straight Win

Celtics vs. Rockets takeaways: The Jays carry C's to third straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was no Christmas hangover for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The C's, without interim coach Joe Mazzulla due to eye irritation, followed up their impressive rout of the Milwaukee Bucks...
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102

BOSTON (AP) — Acting interim Boston Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire had the perfect plan for his debut in the top job. “It’s always a little easier when you’ve got JT and JB,” Stoudamire said after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points to lead the Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “It’s not a bad start.” Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul. “Sometimes you get a smack in the face, it’s exactly what you need in the middle of a game,” Brown said. “Like, ‘Jaylen, what the hell are you doing?’ Smack in the face, then proceed to score the ball.”
