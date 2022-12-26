Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Kim Kardashian's Christmas decor is so over the top that she hired a piano player to wake her kids up every day
Kardashian revealed her over-the-top holiday decor, which includes multiple Christmas trees, in an elaborate Instagram post.
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else
It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Diddy Reveals First Public Photo of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs in Christmas Family Photo
Love was definitely on the mind of the Combs family this holiday season!. Sean “Diddy” Combs reveals the first picture of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs in a family photograph posted on his social media account. In an Instagram post that was shared with his nearly 20 million followers, the Bad Boy mogul cradles his newborn daughter in his arms while smiling with his other family members.
People are scared of Kris Jenner's new Christmas decorations of herself
Kris Jenner’s Instagram followers have been left ‘scared’ after she showed off her new Christmas decorations designed to look like herself. In a post on Instagram, the 67-year-old momager revealed her custom-made decorations, which show a mini Kris dressed as Santa about to pop down a chimney.
