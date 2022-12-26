Read full article on original website
How to keep pipes from freezing in the winter and what to do when your pipes are frozen
With temperatures dropping, pipes most susceptible to freezing include those in basements, garages, crawlspaces, and other rooms with outside walls.
How to protect your home from frozen pipes as temperatures start to drop
PITTSBURGH — Whether you are home this weekend or traveling, these tips are important to put in place. “First locate where your main water line comes into your house it’s usually next to the water meter. You want to exercise the valves to shut the water lines off to the house in case a line were to burst,” said Rick Mongiovi who’s the owner of Mongiovi & Son Plumbing Contractor, L.P.
Arctic Blast: How to Protect Your Pipes From Freezing
Parts of the United States have been plunged into freezing temperatures as an Arctic blast makes its way down south.
Tips on preventing your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
It’s essential to prepare your house this week for the cold temperatures because once the temperatures drop below zero, there’s a chance your pipes could freeze. You should let the cold water drip from a faucet, which will help prevent the pipes from freezing. It also helps to open the doors below your sink to allow warmer air to circulate.
NJ couple says Christmas was ruined after frozen pipe bursts inside apartment
The severe cold weather has been traumatic for one Camden family after the pipes in their home froze and burst, sending water everywhere on Christmas night.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
If your pipes froze during Friday's arctic freeze, plumbers explain what to do next
If your pipes didn't freeze overnight, you're not in the clear yet, as plumbers say, watch for additional leaks as temps start to rise.
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week
When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home. Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
Icy and Slippery Slope Road Caused Chain Reaction Car Crashes in Oregon; Weather Forecast Reminds Motorists of Travel Hazards
According to local reports, a chain reaction car crash happened in Pendleton, Oregon, as one vehicle accidentally slid down a slippery and icy road slope in the area due to snowfall and cold weather. The winter season recently began, and the forecast explained that snowfall and rain could unload in...
Christmas Week Winter Storm Could Cause Travel Nightmare For Millions
As the first official day of winter approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in the path of a massive storm system slowly moving across the country. The storm will bring frigid temperatures that are well below average, along with rain, snow, and high winds as people prepare to travel for Christmas.
Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins
As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
Deep freeze wreaking havoc on pipes at homes and businesses
These bone-chilling last few days have put pipes around the region through something of a stress test.
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Busted pipes are sending a flood of calls to restoration companies
These frigid temperatures are doing a number on pipes and hot water heaters. Restoration crews are working overtime.
US braces for record-breaking deep freeze, with wind chills of -70 in some parts of the country
A vast majority of the country is bracing for freezing temperatures near all-time lows as blizzard-type weather will bring dangerous conditions for millions of Americans starting Wednesday.
5 ways to protect your home from winter storms
As much of the U.S. faces frigid temperatures and snow, experts are reminding those facing winter storm warnings to stay off the roads and adequately prepare their homes. The combination of this hazardous winter weather with what's expected to be a very busy holiday travel week makes it an ideal time to run through a quick checklist to ensure your home remains protected.
Preparing your home and lawn for winter
Home with gorgeous outdoor landscape covered with snow patches at winter dayPhoto by(Shutterstock/karamysh) Before you get ready to enjoy snow-filled winter days and cozy fireplace nights, it’s important to prepare your home and lawn for the winter. From simple cleaning routines to long-term sowing plans, here are a few ways to try and ensure the transition between seasons is smooth and that you and your house are ready for the changes.
Colder Weather and Wintry Conditions Could Affect Iguanas in Florida
According to a recent report, the extremely cold weather conditions in Florida could result in falling Iguanas in the area, which are sensitive to colder weather. The Christmas week has been marked by cold weather, blizzard and ice conditions, affecting many United States travelers looking forward to enjoying the Holiday with their families and friends.
