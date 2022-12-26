ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

How to protect your home from frozen pipes as temperatures start to drop

PITTSBURGH — Whether you are home this weekend or traveling, these tips are important to put in place. “First locate where your main water line comes into your house it’s usually next to the water meter. You want to exercise the valves to shut the water lines off to the house in case a line were to burst,” said Rick Mongiovi who’s the owner of Mongiovi & Son Plumbing Contractor, L.P.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC Action News

Tips on preventing your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop

It’s essential to prepare your house this week for the cold temperatures because once the temperatures drop below zero, there’s a chance your pipes could freeze. You should let the cold water drip from a faucet, which will help prevent the pipes from freezing. It also helps to open the doors below your sink to allow warmer air to circulate.
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week

When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home.  Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Christmas Week Winter Storm Could Cause Travel Nightmare For Millions

As the first official day of winter approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in the path of a massive storm system slowly moving across the country. The storm will bring frigid temperatures that are well below average, along with rain, snow, and high winds as people prepare to travel for Christmas.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins

As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
AOL Corp

5 ways to protect your home from winter storms

As much of the U.S. faces frigid temperatures and snow, experts are reminding those facing winter storm warnings to stay off the roads and adequately prepare their homes. The combination of this hazardous winter weather with what's expected to be a very busy holiday travel week makes it an ideal time to run through a quick checklist to ensure your home remains protected.
COLORADO STATE
Ownerly

Preparing your home and lawn for winter

Home with gorgeous outdoor landscape covered with snow patches at winter dayPhoto by(Shutterstock/karamysh) Before you get ready to enjoy snow-filled winter days and cozy fireplace nights, it’s important to prepare your home and lawn for the winter. From simple cleaning routines to long-term sowing plans, here are a few ways to try and ensure the transition between seasons is smooth and that you and your house are ready for the changes.
natureworldnews.com

Colder Weather and Wintry Conditions Could Affect Iguanas in Florida

According to a recent report, the extremely cold weather conditions in Florida could result in falling Iguanas in the area, which are sensitive to colder weather. The Christmas week has been marked by cold weather, blizzard and ice conditions, affecting many United States travelers looking forward to enjoying the Holiday with their families and friends.
FLORIDA STATE

