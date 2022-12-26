ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
HAUGHTON, LA
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in Desoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) -According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
COUSHATTA, LA

