Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
KSLA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
KSLA
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in Desoto Parish
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) -According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
KSLA
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - After disappearing and being on the run for 11 months, Matthew Edgar was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Thursday, Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshall Service captured Matthew Edgar. Edgar was on the run after not showing up to court. Edgar...
KSLA
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court, the sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0