New Castle, PA

Gerry Ellen Jones, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerry Ellen Jones, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Monday evening, December 26, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mrs. Jones was born January 1, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph Edgar Jones and Ellen Marie (Sunderland) Jones. She was a 1969 graduate...
HERMITAGE, PA
Samuel E. Brandt, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel E. Brandt, 79, of West Middlesex passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, in Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Samuel was born February 11, 1943, in Sharon, a son of Harry M. and Virginia I. (McCullough) Brandt. After graduating from...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
Marian P. Muder, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Parks Muder, age 80, of Hubbard, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, at the Shepherd of the Valley-Poland. Marian was born October 24, 1942, the third child of Harry B. and Catherine (Roberts) Parks of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
HUBBARD, OH
Mary C. (Grzejka) Baldwin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. (Grzejka) Baldwin, age 72, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital. Mary was born December 14, 1950, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Ludu) Grzejka. She married her first husband, John Kushner,...
SHARON, PA
Charles “Chuck” Clifford Waller, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Charles Clifford Waller, Sr., died in St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1950, to Emmett Leroy and Laura Belle (Ackermand) Waller. Chuck is survived by his children, Kelley (John) Lambert of Girard...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ronald Edward Bridges, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Edward Bridges, 79, of Marshall Avenue died Monday, December 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born on August 23, 1943 in New Castle a son of the late Charles and Clara (Villani) Bridges. Mr. Bridges married Margaret Jean...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Dale Gene Leyshon, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Gene Leyshon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in his home. Dale was born June 14, 1938 to Esther (Perrine) and John “Jack” Leyshon in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1956. He served in the...
SHARON, PA
Barry E. Miller, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barry E. Miller, 59 of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with his daughters, Krista Brandt of Hermitage and Shannon Dickson of Pittsburgh, by his side. He is finally at peace after courageously battling cancer. Barry was a 1982 graduate of Hickory...
HERMITAGE, PA
Peter Michael Hamder, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Hamder, 77, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh after a brief battle with sarcoma cancer. Born in Hammond, Louisiana on January 22, 1945, to Alice (Brown) and Peter Hamder, he lost his father in an automobile accident...
HERMITAGE, PA
Diane Stubrich, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Stubrich, 71, was called home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Christmas, Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She had been suffering from a long illness and now is healed. Diane was born on October 2,...
MASURY, OH
Doyle Lee Tibbs, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doyle Lee Tibbs, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Forrest Tibbs and the late Blanche (Grimwood) Riggle. Doyle was a retired auto...
WARREN, OH
Richard “Dick” Gale Dougherty, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Gale Dougherty, known to many simply as Doc, 91, passed away in his home Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Dick was born on March 26, 1931 in Salem, the son of Gale J. Dougherty and Martha May McClure-Burcaw. He was part of...
SALEM, OH
Tommy Lee Hall, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Lee Hall, 54, of Sanford, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday evening, December 27, 2002, at Sharon Regional Health System. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Creamtory, Inc.
SANFORD, NC
Lewis H. Aber, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis H. Aber, 92, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 22, 2022, in UPMC Northwest Hospital. Mr. Aber was born May 25, 1930, in Hermitage, a son of the late Paul H. and Ina (Cumrine) Aber. A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharpsville...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
William “Bill” K. McIntosh, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” K. McIntosh, 93, of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Briarfield Manor. Born on May 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Gordon and Alma (Kane) McIntosh. He served his country in the United States...
CANFIELD, OH
Thomas Cataldi, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Cataldi, 66, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 in his home in Mercer. Thomas was born March 31, 1956 to Antionetta (DeAngelis) and Anthony Cataldi in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville where he...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
Judith Lynn Joyner, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Lynn Joyner, 75, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022 in her home with her family at her side. Judi was born December 28, 1947 to Roberta (Gilliland) and Sherley Starling in Marion, Ohio. After high school, Judi worked for Sherman...
HERMITAGE, PA
Robert Kroko, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kroko, 90, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Mass...
SHARON, PA
Thomas J. Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Patrick, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Thomas was born on June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Mae Patrick. He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School...
HUBBARD, OH
Amy Elizabeth Falasca, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Elizabeth Falasca died on Monday, December 26, 2022 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Amy was born September 1, 1935, the daughter of Hannah and George Myers. Amy worked as a bookkeeper. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, often...
CANFIELD, OH

