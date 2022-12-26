Read full article on original website
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Craig Melvin fell in love with this ‘weird’ Christmas tradition from his wife’s family
TODAY co-host Craig Melvin and his family have a sweet and unique holiday tradition: They sing "Happy Birthday" after Christmas dinner. The tradition came from Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak. When Czarniak was growing up, she and her family always sang “Happy Birthday” to Baby Jesus at Christmastime. “I...
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
The former couple will set aside their differences to celebrate together with their kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family. "Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family." The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Asked if she thinks...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Diddy Reveals First Public Photo of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs in Christmas Family Photo
Love was definitely on the mind of the Combs family this holiday season!. Sean “Diddy” Combs reveals the first picture of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs in a family photograph posted on his social media account. In an Instagram post that was shared with his nearly 20 million followers, the Bad Boy mogul cradles his newborn daughter in his arms while smiling with his other family members.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
'Today' Star Jenna Bush Hager Caught Everyone’s Eye With Unforgettable Nighttime Outfit
Jenna Bush Hager's fashion game doesn't go unnoticed on Today With Hoda and Jenna, but she's now taking her impeccable style from daytime to nighttime TV. In late November, she appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live with her co-host Hoda Kotb. As the three chatted about a variety of topics, fans couldn't help but be mesmerized by Jenna's wardrobe choice. Instead of the usually demure dresses folks see her in for Today's fourth hour, she chose to bring on the allure in a sexy black sleeveless body-con dress.
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley
Tamera Mowry-Housely has been married to Adam Housley since 2011 Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have a decades-long romance. The actress and talk show host met her future husband in the early 2000s after being set up by her college professor. The pair married in 2011 after about six years of dating and have since welcomed two kids: Aden and Ariah. When it comes to their family life and long-lasting relationship, the couple are very open, often sharing glimpses into their world on social media and...
