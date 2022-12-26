ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Two Memphis players entering transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal. Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Opens Conference Play Thursday Hosting South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a few days off for Christmas break, the Memphis Tigers return to action and begin American Athletic Conference play Thursday night when South Florida visits FedExForum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Tigers (10-3,...
MEMPHIS, TN
gousfbulls.com

Bulls open AAC play in Memphis, eyeing sixth straight win

University of South Florida (7-6) at Memphis (10-3) VENUE: FedEx Forum | Memphis, Tenn. USF men's basketball (7-6) is on a major roll, having won seven of its last eight games, capped by the 92-73 home victory against NJIT on Dec. 22. The Bulls have a five-game winning streak for only the second time in the past 15 seasons.
TAMPA, FL
actionnews5.com

Memphis throttles Utah State 38-10 in First Responder Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 ServPro First Responder Bowl was all Memphis. The Tigers put up 21 second quarter points to take a 24-3 lead over Utah State at halftime, and coasted through the second half to victory. Sophomore QB Seth Henigan was responsible for all three first half...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Water woes could not keep fans away for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the water woes Memphis and Shelby County are facing following the winter storm that froze the Mid-South over Christmas weekend, football fans were not going to miss this year’s Bowl game!. The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl saw an estimated 50,000 fans come to see...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Liberty Bowl trophy makes stop in Olive Branch

The Liberty Bowl trophy made a stopover at City Hall in Olive Branch on Tuesday. Mayor Ken Adams said he received a call from the event promotor asking if they could bring the trophy by to show off to the public. "Usually they keep it in Tennessee," Adams said. "But...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

5 Star Stories: Thank you, Jarvo!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re saying thank you, Jarvo! this week as we celebrate our friend and colleague Jarvis Greer on his upcoming retirement!. For 43 years he’s been here at Action News 5. His first day on the job was just two days after he graduated college.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sheldon Theragood | Officer, Youth Mentor, Speaker, Philanthropist, & Founder of Theragood Deeds. Amber Hamilton | Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative. Jeff “Goose” Goss | Co-Owner & Operator of Simon’s. Chef Richard Clark |...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023

Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash injures four in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m. Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
ediblememphis.com

Summer Avenue Challenge

Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More water giveaways planned for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fatim Hemraj

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN

