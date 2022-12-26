Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Two Memphis players entering transfer portal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal. Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Opens Conference Play Thursday Hosting South Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a few days off for Christmas break, the Memphis Tigers return to action and begin American Athletic Conference play Thursday night when South Florida visits FedExForum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Tigers (10-3,...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple OT in highest-scoring AutoZone Liberty Bowl ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one of the wildest games of the college football season and the history of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime. The 108 points are by far the most in the history of this game. The Razorbacks took a 31-13 lead...
gousfbulls.com
Bulls open AAC play in Memphis, eyeing sixth straight win
University of South Florida (7-6) at Memphis (10-3) VENUE: FedEx Forum | Memphis, Tenn. USF men's basketball (7-6) is on a major roll, having won seven of its last eight games, capped by the 92-73 home victory against NJIT on Dec. 22. The Bulls have a five-game winning streak for only the second time in the past 15 seasons.
actionnews5.com
Memphis throttles Utah State 38-10 in First Responder Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 ServPro First Responder Bowl was all Memphis. The Tigers put up 21 second quarter points to take a 24-3 lead over Utah State at halftime, and coasted through the second half to victory. Sophomore QB Seth Henigan was responsible for all three first half...
actionnews5.com
Water woes could not keep fans away for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the water woes Memphis and Shelby County are facing following the winter storm that froze the Mid-South over Christmas weekend, football fans were not going to miss this year’s Bowl game!. The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl saw an estimated 50,000 fans come to see...
DeSoto Times Today
Liberty Bowl trophy makes stop in Olive Branch
The Liberty Bowl trophy made a stopover at City Hall in Olive Branch on Tuesday. Mayor Ken Adams said he received a call from the event promotor asking if they could bring the trophy by to show off to the public. "Usually they keep it in Tennessee," Adams said. "But...
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Thank you, Jarvo!
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re saying thank you, Jarvo! this week as we celebrate our friend and colleague Jarvis Greer on his upcoming retirement!. For 43 years he’s been here at Action News 5. His first day on the job was just two days after he graduated college.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sheldon Theragood | Officer, Youth Mentor, Speaker, Philanthropist, & Founder of Theragood Deeds. Amber Hamilton | Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative. Jeff “Goose” Goss | Co-Owner & Operator of Simon’s. Chef Richard Clark |...
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the importance of organ and tissue donation. Catch Andrew and...
Crash injures four in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
actionnews5.com
Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m. Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Officers...
ediblememphis.com
Summer Avenue Challenge
Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
actionnews5.com
More water giveaways planned for Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
Full-service mental health clinic coming to Memphis in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A full-service mental health clinic is coming to Memphis in 2023. The clinic will be Mental Health Cooperative’s first in West Tennessee, according to a release from the company. MHC has 10 other locations from Clarksville to Chattanooga. “MHC has a holistic approach to mental...
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Comments / 0