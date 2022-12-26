ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

2 teens, woman arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night. WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m. Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Frayser shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to Regional One Health after being shot in Frayser. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at 1441 Dellwood a little after 1:30 p.m. One man was found and taken to ROH in critical condition. The suspect was a man in a gray jacket and light-colored pants, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting at 1:31 p.m. at EZ Express Food Market at 1441 Dellwood Avenue. One male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child shot in Raleigh, four people detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to Le Bonheur and four people detained after a shooting in Raleigh on Thursday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the 4100 block of James Road around 6 a.m. They found one juvenile shooting victim. The child was in non-critical condition, police said. They did not release […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer injured after patrol car hit during chase, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning. MPD officials say officers were called to Winchester Road near Millbranch Road where a vehicle had been reported stolen. While checking out the scene, police say the driver pulled the vehicle into gear and rammed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects who police say are responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers near Kirby High School while making DoorDash deliveries have been arrested in Ohio. Homicide investigators have determined that the two men seen in surveillance video are 19-year-old Julius Black III and 20-year-old...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO: Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother

SHELBY CO. Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that left one man dead in North Shelby County Thursday evening. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was fatally shot by his 23-year-old stepson, Najja Simmons. Deputies responded to a home on Piermont Street at...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for 4 suspects after fatal shooting in Westwood Shores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say are responsible for the shooting death of a man in the Westwood Shores area. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call on South Third Street near Coro Lake. Officers were told...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

1 person arrested in stabbing investigation

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy