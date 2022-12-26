Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
2 teens, woman arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night. WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m. Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel...
Person found shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Watkins near Brown. According to Memphis Fire officials, they received a call about the shooting at 1:48 a.m. Thursday morning. MPD...
Frayser shooting leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to Regional One Health after being shot in Frayser. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at 1441 Dellwood a little after 1:30 p.m. One man was found and taken to ROH in critical condition. The suspect was a man in a gray jacket and light-colored pants, […]
Adult and juvenile shot in Raleigh, four people detained, MPD reports
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult and a juvenile were both sent to hospitals after a shooting in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 4100 block of James Road. The adult victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting at 1:31 p.m. at EZ Express Food Market at 1441 Dellwood Avenue. One male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition,...
YAHOO!
Boy whose body found under mom's house death caused by drowning in toilet, affidavit says
The death of a boy whose body was found buried beneath the floorboards of a Lee County, Arkansas, couple's home was from being drowned in one of the toilets in the house, a police affidavit said. The six-year-old boy, identified in the document as BR, was found buried under newly...
Two adults, teen arrested after man shot to death in West Memphis, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after a shooting killed a 21-year-old man late Wednesday in West Memphis, police said. According to the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD), officers responded just before 11 p.m. to Ingram Boulevard and East Baron Avenue and found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Child shot in Raleigh, four people detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to Le Bonheur and four people detained after a shooting in Raleigh on Thursday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the 4100 block of James Road around 6 a.m. They found one juvenile shooting victim. The child was in non-critical condition, police said. They did not release […]
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
actionnews5.com
Officer injured after patrol car hit during chase, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning. MPD officials say officers were called to Winchester Road near Millbranch Road where a vehicle had been reported stolen. While checking out the scene, police say the driver pulled the vehicle into gear and rammed...
actionnews5.com
Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects who police say are responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers near Kirby High School while making DoorDash deliveries have been arrested in Ohio. Homicide investigators have determined that the two men seen in surveillance video are 19-year-old Julius Black III and 20-year-old...
Shooting suspects got away in man’s car after leaving him critically injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured Monday night during a shooting in Memphis. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at Hubert and University at 9:16 p.m. The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. The suspects got away in the victim’s red...
actionnews5.com
SCSO: Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother
SHELBY CO. Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that left one man dead in North Shelby County Thursday evening. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was fatally shot by his 23-year-old stepson, Najja Simmons. Deputies responded to a home on Piermont Street at...
actionnews5.com
Police search for 4 suspects after fatal shooting in Westwood Shores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say are responsible for the shooting death of a man in the Westwood Shores area. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call on South Third Street near Coro Lake. Officers were told...
Kait 8
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
actionnews5.com
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
