Centralia Church provides 950 Christmas meals to the community
The Crossroads Church, with assistance from the Orphan Smokehouse, was able to deliver 950 Christmas meals to the community on Sunday. This is the second year for the Centralia Community Christmas Dinner, which provided 740 meals in its first year and had a vision for 1,000 this year. Over 100...
Salem Library offers Harry Potter Escape Room and create with cardboard boxes
The Harry Potter Escape Room will return to the Bryan Bennett Library on Thursday and Friday, December 29th and 30th. Time slots will be available Thursday beginning at 10:15 until 6:00. Slots begin at 9:15 on Friday. You may call the Bryan Bennett Library to reserve a slot for your group.
2022 12/31 – James E. Langenfeld
James E. Langenfeld age 90 of Centralia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born October 5, 1932, the son of the late Edward and Clara (Adams) Langenfeld. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Centralia Township High School. Jim Served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. He earned his associate degree at Kaskaskia Community College and attended Sangamon State University in Springfield, IL. Jim married Marilyn Miller on June 28, 1952, and was blessed with three children. After they divorced, he then married Ann (Seaman) Langenfeld on November 21, 1982. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage.
2023 01/03 – Jordan Tyler White
Jordan Tyler White, age 34 of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jordan was born on August 25, 1988, in Centralia, Illinois the son of Robert White and Tracy (Monical) White. Survivors include his parents, Robert White and wife Carmen and Tracy White and Fiance Korey Collier; daughters,...
2023 01/02 – Delories Parker
Delories Parker, age 90 of Alma, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home. Delories was born on March 12, 1932, in Louisville, Illinois the daughter of Sherman and Grace (Pickel) Lewis. She married Kenneth Parker on September 13, 1951, and he survives in Alma. Survivors include her...
Carmi officer makes young boy smile with police tour
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many memories were made Tuesday evening in White County. Officer Grider of the Carmi Police Department made a young boy very happy as he gave him a complete tour of their cruiser. Officers say the boy was fascinated by anything and everything police related. “Carmi Police had a visitor tonight,” the […]
2022 12/30 – Richard Lyle Logan
Richard Lyle Logan, 41, of Nashville passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Lyle (Bubby) was born January 14, 1981, in Springfield, IL, the son of Charles Logan and Michelle Reincke Ellis. Lyle is survived by his fiancÃ© Kimmy Evilsizer of Nashville; his father: Charles Logan and wife Kim of Joplin;...
2023 01/03 – Bobby Joe Branch
Bobby Joe Branch, age 71, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 P.M. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born on October 21, 1951, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Bobby Pearl and Patsy Ann (O’Brist) Branch. He married Ruth Ann Beckmeyer on June 6, 1981, at Friedens United Church of Christ in Irvington, Illinois, and she survives him in Centralia, Illinois.
2022 12/29 – Kenneth Earl ‘Doc’ Easton
Kenneth Earl “Doc” Easton, 89, of Patoka, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born on January 13, 1933, the son of Harry and Flora (Houston) Easton in Patoka. He married Martha F. “Moe” McWhirter on June 18, 1960, in Patoka. Survivors include his beloved...
Car destroyed by fire at Applebee’s Restaurant
A car owned by a Texico woman was heavily damaged by fire late Thursday morning when it caught fire outside the Applebee’s Restaurant. Salem Fire Protection District officials say the car owned by Megan McMahan was parked on the east side of the building when the fire was discovered.
2022 12/31 – Nancy R. Schutte
Nancy R. Schutte, 88, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away on December 27, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born July 5, 1934, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Arthur Earl and Jennie Melissa (Davis) Corder. Nancy married Donald E. Schutte on November 2, 1952. They were blessed with nearly forty-five years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 31, 1997. Nancy later married J.D. Smith on October 15, 2000, and he preceded her in death on September 12, 2015.
Boil order issued for residents in Alma on Maple Street from Broadway to Hamilton
The Village of Alma has a water main leak on Maple Street from Broadway to Hamilton. Anyone left with water shut off will be on a boil order until further notice.
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
Marion County Board rejects Class A Liquor License for Lucky Barn Gaming Parlor
The Marion County Board on a ten to three vote has rejected a Class A Liquor License for the Lucky Barn Gaming Parlor on US 50 at Bannister Road east of Salem. About two dozen area residents filled the board room with several speaking in opposition to the proposed location. They expressed concern over increased traffic and the potential for intoxicated drivers.
Police Beat for Thursday, December 29th, 2022
A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.
Christmas Eve drive-by shootings in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale 'appear to be targeted,' deputies seeking information
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson County to contact them. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shootings occured in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve. No injuries...
Holiday Tournament Roundup — Salem Boys & Girls Open Tuesday On WJBD
Duster Thomas: The Salem Wildcats will open up the 15th annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville tonight with an opening round game against the host Panthers. Pinckneyville is 10-1 on the season and haven’t lost since December 9th against Gibault riding an 8 game winning streak. You can listen to the game starting at 7pm on WJBD and WJBDradio.com.
2022 12/31 – Richard Lee Ruppel
Richard Lee Ruppel, 72, of Centralia passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 8, 1950, the son of Frederic and Nancy Ruppel in Litchfield. Survivors include his siblings Charles Ruppel, James G. Ruppel, William J. Ruppel, Frederic Ruppel, Ronald Lee Ruppel, Jeanne Kay Ruppel, and Joyce M. Wallace.
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 48-year-old Odin man for obstructing ID, possession of methamphetamine, and on a Marion County failure to appear warrant issued on a prior possession of methamphetamine charge. William Wright of East Chestnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. The bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Wright was a passenger in a traffic stop at Marion and Oglesby. The driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Murphysboro, was given a notice to appear in court.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
