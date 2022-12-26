ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Action News Jax

Caught on camera: Moose loses both antlers at once

It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
HOUSTON, AK
a-z-animals.com

Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers

Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.
Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family

On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
The Independent

Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral

An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
HOUSTON, AK
Wild Photo Shows Group of Bald Eagles Hanging Out on Guy’s Porch: LOOK

Some folks have to drive for hours to get a close encounter with nature. Others, however, only need to open their front door to see the beauty of the outdoors. Those who live in rural areas might see deer or other wildlife in their yards or near their homes. While that would be an interesting sight for just about anyone, it doesn’t even compare to opening your front door to find a group of bald eagles.
Discover a Massive Eagle That’s 3X the Size of a Bald Eagle

The bald eagle is incredibly powerful and one of the largest birds on earth. They soar the skies with their long, broad wings and use their forceful talons (ten times stronger than a human’s grip) to lift animals up to four pounds. And while these stats are impressive for modern birds, did you know there was an eagle three times the size of a bald eagle? Discover everything there is to know about the Haast’s eagle, including its size, abilities, and how it went extinct.
The Redwing: National Bird of Turkey

Turkey has several bird sanctuaries, which provide key habitats for migrating birds. Some of these are very rare birds, like the white-headed duck. There are also resident birds that live in Turkey year-round. Much of Turkey’s coastline borders the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, and Mediterranean Sea. This location means a diversity of shorebirds can be found in Turkey. Thousands of migrating flamingoes inhabit Lake Tuz, which hosts one of the largest populations of pink flamingoes in the world. With so many amazing birds, how do the people of Turkey choose just one to represent their county? Is the national bird of Turkey actually the turkey? Or did they choose the pink flamingo, Dalmatian pelican, or elegant swan? Read on to find out all about the national bird of Turkey.
WISCONSIN STATE

