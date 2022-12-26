Read full article on original website
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
"I like to think they're friends and the eagle is giving our boy a ride to the party," joked one commenter on the now-viral Reddit post.
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
Nothing worse than losing a fish on the line. But this one… pretty cool. You have the fish right next to the boat and out of nowhere in comes this apex predator that you have no chance in avoiding. Bald eagles are one of the impressive and majestic animals...
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
We’ve seen a number of videos of massive birds, like hawks or eagles, swooping in from the sky and attempting to scoop up a helpless and defenseless animal. Hell, we even saw a mother who was in the middle of breastfeeding her child run out with her top off to save their family pet goose from getting scooped up by a bald eagle.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
As a bear mauls a moose across the shore, a helpful guest rearranges the shocked bride's dress train.
Polar bears are disappearing fast from the western part of Hudson Bay on the southern tip of the Canadian Arctic, according to a government survey. The report said there had been a dramatic decline in the of number of female bears and cubs in particular. Researchers have flown over the...
Some folks have to drive for hours to get a close encounter with nature. Others, however, only need to open their front door to see the beauty of the outdoors. Those who live in rural areas might see deer or other wildlife in their yards or near their homes. While that would be an interesting sight for just about anyone, it doesn’t even compare to opening your front door to find a group of bald eagles.
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
The bald eagle is incredibly powerful and one of the largest birds on earth. They soar the skies with their long, broad wings and use their forceful talons (ten times stronger than a human’s grip) to lift animals up to four pounds. And while these stats are impressive for modern birds, did you know there was an eagle three times the size of a bald eagle? Discover everything there is to know about the Haast’s eagle, including its size, abilities, and how it went extinct.
Turkey has several bird sanctuaries, which provide key habitats for migrating birds. Some of these are very rare birds, like the white-headed duck. There are also resident birds that live in Turkey year-round. Much of Turkey’s coastline borders the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, and Mediterranean Sea. This location means a diversity of shorebirds can be found in Turkey. Thousands of migrating flamingoes inhabit Lake Tuz, which hosts one of the largest populations of pink flamingoes in the world. With so many amazing birds, how do the people of Turkey choose just one to represent their county? Is the national bird of Turkey actually the turkey? Or did they choose the pink flamingo, Dalmatian pelican, or elegant swan? Read on to find out all about the national bird of Turkey.
