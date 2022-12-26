The US government is to review the “unacceptable” level of cancellations by Southwest Airlines that has caused widespread travel chaos across the country.The Dallas-based airline cancelled around 87 per cent of its Tuesday flights, more than 2,5000, and has warned that it will keep cancelling them until it can get its schedule back on track.The airline has already cancelled 61 per cent of its flights for Wednesday and 14 per cent on Thursday, according to FlightAware.Now the Biden administration says it is investigating the situation.“Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays. Our administration is working to...

2 DAYS AGO