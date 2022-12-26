ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Police looking for man after woman killed in Hampton Christmas Day homicide

By Julia Varnier
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, officials got a call for a welfare check just a little after 12 p.m., Sunday, on Twin Lakes Circle.

After officers arrived, they stated that a woman had been found shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Officers told us, according to the preliminary investigation, the victim and suspect know each other.

As of Sunday afternoon, police did not provide any suspect information and the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

On Monday afternoon, the department said that they are actively looking for Lamont Lee Lewis, who is a residence of the apartment where the victim was located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Comments / 5

Ess Dot
3d ago

So so sad. It was said that she reached out for help but people didn't believe her and now she's gone. My condolences to her family. 🙏

Reply
4
 

Comments / 0

