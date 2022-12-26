Displaced Charter Village residents frustrated after pipes burst

A bad situation seems to be getting worse at an apartment complex that was damaged by burst pipes in Madison.

After losing her hot water Christmas Eve, Misty Perkins said the pipes burst at Charter Village Apartments.

"We finally found a maintenance man. He came up, and the next thing you know, five minutes later my wall, well my roof caved in. All of this is destroyed. The fire department came," Perkins said.

Firefighters said around two dozen adults and 33 children have been impacted.

Perkins said the ceiling in her kids’ room also caved in too, and it ruined Christmas.

"All of my stuff in here is destroyed, half of my kids’ clothes in there is destroyed — it’s chaos," Perkins said.

The American Red Cross, apartment management, and emergency management worked to find families places to go temporarily. However, tenants are worried about what’s going to happen next.

At first, Perkins said they were supposed to check out Tuesday from their hotel. After being unable to get answers for days, owner PK Management said they extended hotel stays.

They issued a statement:

"As of now, this incident is still under investigation. Accommodations for displaced residents have been made at a local hotel. We are currently working with a contractor who is onsite assessing the situation. All apartment units are scheduled for safety inspections this week. In addition, our Community Development Department is working with the American Red Cross to assist residents."

"Maintenance man said he could not get ahold of nobody," she said.

She fears her family will be homeless after losing so much.

"Now we’re back at square one again,” Perkins said.

Meanwhile, other renters are still living in her building.

“It doesn’t even seem right when you walk in you can smell the mold. You can smell it. There are people that still live in this building, and they got kids," Perkins said.

The tenants want to know their next steps once they get out of the hotel.

"How would you feel? You would probably be raising cain to everybody. It’s just devastating coming from having an apartment and then walking in here and you don’t have an apartment anymore,” Perkins said. “Having to figure out where you’re guna lay your head, where you’re guna lay your child’s head? It just it don’t make sense."

