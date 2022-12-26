Here’s How to Make Kelly Ripa’s Famous Cheese & Pepper Skillet Dip
If you’re looking to spice up your at-home menu with a Kelly Ripa-approved recipe, you’ve come to the right place.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Last month, the talk show host was joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos , on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan . Together, they showed viewers how to make one of their favorite appetizers: Cheese and Pepper Skillet Dip.
Despite the long list of ingredients, the recipe looks surprisingly easy to make. Keep scrolling for more details on Ripa’s recipe .
Ingredients:
- 8oz of softened cream cheese
- ½ pound of shredded pepper jack cheese
- 1/2 pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- ¼ pound of shredded manchego cheese
- 1/3 cup of mayonnaise
- 4oz can of drained diced green chilies
- 1 fresh serrano pepper
- 2 fresh jalapeños
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar for topping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients
- Once mixed, spoon the mixture into a cast iron skillet and then top with shredded cheese and sliced jalapeño (or other peppers)
- Place in oven and cook for 20 to 25 minutes (until cheese is hot, bubbly and browned)
- Serve with tortilla chips or vegetables for dipping
Bon appétit!
Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here .
Comments / 0