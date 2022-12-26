ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Make Kelly Ripa’s Famous Cheese & Pepper Skillet Dip

By Greta Heggeness
 3 days ago

If you’re looking to spice up your at-home menu with a Kelly Ripa-approved recipe, you’ve come to the right place.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Last month, the talk show host was joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos , on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan . Together, they showed viewers how to make one of their favorite appetizers: Cheese and Pepper Skillet Dip.

Despite the long list of ingredients, the recipe looks surprisingly easy to make. Keep scrolling for more details on Ripa’s recipe .

Ingredients:

  • 8oz of softened cream cheese
  • ½ pound of shredded pepper jack cheese
  • 1/2 pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • ¼ pound of shredded manchego cheese
  • 1/3 cup of mayonnaise
  • 4oz can of drained diced green chilies
  • 1 fresh serrano pepper
  • 2 fresh jalapeños
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne
  • ¼ teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar for topping

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients
  3. Once mixed, spoon the mixture into a cast iron skillet and then top with shredded cheese and sliced jalapeño (or other peppers)
  4. Place in oven and cook for 20 to 25 minutes (until cheese is hot, bubbly and browned)
  5. Serve with tortilla chips or vegetables for dipping

Bon appétit!

Netflix New Releases: The Best Shows & Movies to Watch in December

