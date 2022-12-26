Eagles fan shamed for disgusting message to Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in a game that was a terrific back-and-forth matchup. However, one Eagles fan took things way too far in a disgusting message about quarterback Dak Prescott and his family after the game.

An Eagles fan that goes by the name “Eagletakes2” on Instagram posted a picture of Prescott along with a tasteless and downright horrible message about the quarterback’s deceased family members.

“I’m glad you lost your mom and brother I hope your other brother Tad is next,” said the fan on Instagram .

Luckily, Dak Prescott seems not to have noticed this senseless and disturbing message, but his brother Tad Prescott did respond to the message shared on Twitter.

“Just the sh– we deal with, you should read my DMs. Thank you for your support,” tweeted Tad Prescott .

Meanwhile, Cowboys and Eagles fans alike took to Twitter to blast this fan for his awful message about Prescott’s family.

“Wow people hiding behind the internet are disgusting,” tweeted one fan .

Yeah I can speak for a large majority of the Eagles fanbase when I say we don’t claim him whatsoever,” tweeted an Eagles fan .

It seems lost on some people that this is just a game and that harmful messages like this go much further than fandom or the results of a matchup. People like this put a damper on what was one of the best games of this NFL year between Philadelphia and Dallas on Saturday.

