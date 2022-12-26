ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Daniel Snyder facing new lawsuit from legendary Washington players

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbxnK_0juypjMy00

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is facing a new lawsuit, and this one is coming from some individuals that fans will be quite familiar with.

A group of former Washington players that were part of the legendary “Hogs” unit of the 1980s and 1990s are suing the Commanders, accusing the franchise of profiting off the legacy and brand. The group, which includes Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker, claims Snyder and the Commanders are “trying to profit off the original HOGS legacy by taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity.”

The coer of the argument seems to be a scheduled celebration of the Hogs on Jan. 1. The group of players claim they have “tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months now,” and that the group does “not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management.” The statement even argues that since the name change to the Commanders, the franchise is “a different franchise with a completely different team name that has no legal claim to the original HOGS legacy and brand created 40 years ago.”

The Commanders responded with a statement saying they have been working on the event with the Hogs for six months. A source also told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that nearly 20 alumni plan to attend, and that the franchise will not impede on any trademark.

The Hogs was a nickname given to the Washington offensive lines of the 1980s and 1990s, which played an integral role in three Super Bowl wins under coach Joe Gibbs.

It is worth noting that Riggins, a franchise legend who is part of the group filing suit, has long been a critic of Snyder. He was also critical of the team’s name change , arguing that the franchise was disowning its history by dropping the “Redskins” moniker and questioning ex-players that took part in the name change announcement, comparing them to being “invited to your own funeral.”

Snyder and the Commanders are facing far more pressing legal issues than this one, but it is still a headache they would certainly prefer not to deal with. On the other hand, the franchise might not be Snyder’s issue for much longer.

The post Daniel Snyder facing new lawsuit from legendary Washington players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing

Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
NBC Washington

Commanders Clash With Hogs Over New Mascot Possibilities, Trademark

The Commanders will honor the Hogs -- the offensive line from the 1980s and early 1990s that helped lead the team to Super Bowl victory -- over the weekend. But the celebration may come with some conflict. While legendary head coach Joe Gibbs will at at the game, some former...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Appearance

During each Monday night game this season, ESPN's Chris Berman performs "The Fastest Three Minutes" of NFL highlights. Berman continues to bring the energy that makes him an interesting TV personality. However, fans are starting to get tired of his appearance. Several people called out Berman this Monday night for...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Taylor Heinicke Reacts To Being Benched For Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke's run as the starting quarterback of the Commanders has ended. On Wednesday, the team officially announced that Carson Wentz will start against the Browns this weekend. This wasn't a surprising decision from Ron Rivera. He benched Heinicke during last weekend's game against the 49ers. Speaking to the media...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

New Washington Commanders Owner Could Need Extra $1B

The next owner of the Washington Commanders may need some extra cash to finalize a takeover deal for the NFL franchise. Last month, Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he was exploring a potential sale of the team after allegations of mismanagement and workplace misconduct. A team takeover could include an extra $1 billion to cover costs associated with a new stadium, according to CBS Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder

Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Bill O’Brien responds to rumors of return to Patriots

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been linked to a return to the New England Patriots, but he is trying not to lean into the speculation ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl appearance against Kansas State. O’Brien made clear he has not had talks with anyone associated with the Patriots since April, when he... The post Bill O’Brien responds to rumors of return to Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job

The Chicago Bears will be hiring a new team president this offseason, and have a surprising candidate in mind as they embark on their search. The Bears have Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on their short list of candidates and interviewed him in person, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Warren is clearly interested in... The post Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
185K+
Followers
23K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy