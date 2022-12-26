Daniel Snyder facing new lawsuit from legendary Washington players

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is facing a new lawsuit, and this one is coming from some individuals that fans will be quite familiar with.

A group of former Washington players that were part of the legendary “Hogs” unit of the 1980s and 1990s are suing the Commanders, accusing the franchise of profiting off the legacy and brand. The group, which includes Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker, claims Snyder and the Commanders are “trying to profit off the original HOGS legacy by taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity.”

The coer of the argument seems to be a scheduled celebration of the Hogs on Jan. 1. The group of players claim they have “tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months now,” and that the group does “not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management.” The statement even argues that since the name change to the Commanders, the franchise is “a different franchise with a completely different team name that has no legal claim to the original HOGS legacy and brand created 40 years ago.”

The Commanders responded with a statement saying they have been working on the event with the Hogs for six months. A source also told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that nearly 20 alumni plan to attend, and that the franchise will not impede on any trademark.

The Hogs was a nickname given to the Washington offensive lines of the 1980s and 1990s, which played an integral role in three Super Bowl wins under coach Joe Gibbs.

It is worth noting that Riggins, a franchise legend who is part of the group filing suit, has long been a critic of Snyder. He was also critical of the team’s name change , arguing that the franchise was disowning its history by dropping the “Redskins” moniker and questioning ex-players that took part in the name change announcement, comparing them to being “invited to your own funeral.”

Snyder and the Commanders are facing far more pressing legal issues than this one, but it is still a headache they would certainly prefer not to deal with. On the other hand, the franchise might not be Snyder’s issue for much longer.

The post Daniel Snyder facing new lawsuit from legendary Washington players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .