ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aBWH_0juypfq400

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across the region, KOMO-TV reported.

Despite improving weather, many travelers are still stuck at PDX

The suspects broke into a fenced area and vandalized equipment, causing a fire, officials said. The fire was extinguished and power was later restored, but no suspects are in custody, officials said.

The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair.

The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, just before noon, Puget Sound Energy reported vandalism that had happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday caused a power outage at one of its substations. The nearly 7,700 customers who lost power had it restored by 5 a.m., Puget Sound spokesperson Andrew Padula said. The company is investigating, along with authorities, and declined to comment further, according to Padula.

MCSO: 4 injured in stabbing during Fairview Christmas party

In all four cases, the sheriff’s office says someone forced their way into the fenced area surrounding the substations and damaged equipment to cause a power outage.

Power stations have been hit in Washington and Oregon in the last month.

Portland General Electric, the Bonneville Power Administration, Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Puget Sound Energy confirmed six separate attacks on electrical substations in Washington and Oregon in the previous weeks, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW-FM in Seattle .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

4 Reasons People Hate living in Washington State

Washington is one state that's perfect for raising a family and watching your kids become upstanding young adults with an appreciation of the natural beauty around them. It's loved by so many people who wouldn't move for the world, but that doesn't mean some people hate it here. So we...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
KIMA TV

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
CANNON BEACH, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

Janel McFeat named Executive Director of Washington Statewide Re-entry Council

OLYMPIA, WA — Human rights champion Janel McFeat will lead Washington’s Statewide Re-entry Council beginning Jan. 3. McFeat, who started her social work career in Tacoma and currently serves as strategic planner/program manager for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s re-entry program, created a nationally-recognized re-entry program using evidence-based practices and a people-first human dignity model. She is a White House Champion for Change nominee and recipient of the Linda Gabriel Human Rights Award among numerous other honors for her leading work with formerly incarcerated young people, adults and their families.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
everettpost.com

Larsen Secures $31,529,221 for Fifteen Local Projects in Omnibus Spending Package

“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” said Larsen. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can strengthen vital infrastructure, build a cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation network, improve access to critical services for working families and students, and grow Washington’s economy.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy