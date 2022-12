Did someone forget to fuel up the coaching carousel?. Remarkably, the calendar is about to flip to 2023, and we've yet to see a single NHL head coach get replaced this season. Part of the reason, of course, is that the early part of 2022 was so tumultuous. Modern NHL coaches generally have short shelf lives, but seeing 12 teams hire new bench bosses between February and July pushed that truth to new levels.

