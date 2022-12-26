Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform For Monday Night Football Battle Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Monday Night Football uniform is here!. Cincinnati is rocking orange helmets, black jerseys, white pants, and black socks as they try to keep pace with the AFC playoff leaders. According to Bengals Tracker, the Bengals are 1-0 in 2022 wearing this combination. They took out New...
Centre Daily
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored vs. Cardinals?
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to break a four-game losing streak that knocked them out of playoff contention on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored to win against the Cardinals (4-11). Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in a game where the over/under is set for 42 points.
Centre Daily
Major Analytics Model Projects Bengals To Get Blown Out By Buffalo, Win AFC North
CINCINNATI — One major analytics model has the Bengals getting blown out of the water in Monday night's game against the Bills. ESPN's Seth Walder posted his final simulations for the regular season, and the Football Power Index spit out a 37-9 win for Buffalo. "The Steelers beat the...
Centre Daily
Bills’ Josh Allen: Top of QB List for Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become known as a play-making signal-caller that tends to run wild due to his mobility, but this has clearly worked for him during a steady rise toward being one of the league's best. He'll need to keep up at this and more when the...
Centre Daily
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Centre Daily
How the Texans’ Two-QB Approach Will Challenge the Jaguars’ Defense
Ever since Taysom Hill burst onto the scene as a premier gadget player for the New Orleans Saints, teams around the NFL have been looking for one of their own. For the Houston Texans, that player is veteran Jeff Driskel. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is the next challenge. The...
Centre Daily
Bears Lineup Stability Elusive for Justin Fields
It's been 24 starts with only five wins for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All the while, there have been two coaching staffs, two different offenses, and three head coaches including interim Chris Tabor when former coach Matt Nagy had COVID-19. Fields has endured nine different starting wide receivers, four different starting running backs and 13 weeks when there were changes to the starting offensive line.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 17: First Look at Indianapolis Colts’ Offense
The New York Giants’ wish to secure a playoff berth will have to wait at least another week, courtesy of an ending that has become all too familiar for the franchise. On a Christmas Eve showdown in the Twin Cities, the Giants rebounded from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a 27-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion from Daniel Bellinger to tie things up with two minutes remaining.
Centre Daily
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview
It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason. Of course, that...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Rams, Chargers to meet for first time in stadium they share. The Los Angeles Chargers will “host” the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the first time the two SoFi Stadium tenants will face off in the regular season.
Centre Daily
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
Centre Daily
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady Comments on Possible Rob Gronkowski Reunion in Tampa Bay
Last week, former Bucs' tight end Rob Gronkowski let loose a cryptic tweet that got people thinking that the future Hall of Famer would give football another shot after retiring prior to the 2022 NFL season. Even with the short tweet, Gronk was able to send the sports world into...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packers-Vikings Tickets Among Most Expensive of NFL Week 17. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shea Baker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Rice Owls
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Former Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham Finally Earns 1st NFL Start. By Geoff Magliocchetti Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now
The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already. Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this. The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will...
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions to Wear Throwback Uniform against Bears
The Detroit Lions do not often wear their throwback uniform, so when they do decide to don a popular uniform combination, many supporters take notice. On Thanksgiving, fans were hoping the team would don the classic throwback uniform against the Buffalo Bills, but instead chose to wear the less popular color rush uniform.
Comments / 0