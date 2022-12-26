Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI (WSVN) - Troppers located a car that was connected to a crime. According to officials, the Lamborghini was used in a recent highway shooting. Last week, a video on social media showed a passenger shooting a gun out of a window. The driver was also seen going over 100 mph.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
Click10.com
Member of traveling crime ring robs man after he wouldn’t buy fake jewelry, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man they described as a member of a traveling organized crime ring Wednesday after they said he robbed a man in west Miami-Dade earlier this month. According to a police report, 38-year-old Alexandru Eminescu, driving a rented BMW X7, pulled up to...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Click10.com
Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade. According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to...
Click10.com
Stray dog shot in the face recovering but who would do such a thing?
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Fahiyn Elison and his mother, Gloria Rosario, said they first saw the stray dog in their Homestead neighborhood a week ago. He was hungry and thirsty, so they fed him. Days later, they heard the gunshot. “He never was violent and never attacked nobody,” Elison...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Click10.com
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
Click10.com
Drag show tour performing in Fort Lauderdale under investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale drag show is under investigation amid complaints it was marketed for children. This is not the first time these type of events have been caught in the crosshairs of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. The Christmas-themed drag show tour is under...
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
WSVN-TV
3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
WSVN-TV
‘You don’t expect that from a child’: Video shows boy destroying Christmas decorations outside Hialeah salon
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy was captured on surveillance video destroying holiday decorations outside a salon in Hialeah on the night before Christmas. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Irma Arteaga, the salon director at Rossie Nail Tech School, said the only thing more disturbing than the act of vandalism is the age of the perpetrator.
Video shows man randomly shooting gun while driving on South Florida highway, troopers say
MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun out of a moving car on the highway. Troopers said video shows Nelson Perez-Valdivia firing several shots on State Road 826. He was arrested by troopers with the assistance of the Miami Police...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV
Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
WSVN-TV
Miramar Target evacuated as police investigate suspicious package found outside
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package that was spotted outside of a Target in Miramar and led to the evacuation of the store. 7SkyForce hovered above the large retailer, located at 16901 Miramar Parkway, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. According to Miramar Police, a Target employee...
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
