Margate, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Click10.com

Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade. According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to...
Click10.com

Stray dog shot in the face recovering but who would do such a thing?

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Fahiyn Elison and his mother, Gloria Rosario, said they first saw the stray dog in their Homestead neighborhood a week ago. He was hungry and thirsty, so they fed him. Days later, they heard the gunshot. “He never was violent and never attacked nobody,” Elison...
CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
Click10.com

Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
Click10.com

Drag show tour performing in Fort Lauderdale under investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale drag show is under investigation amid complaints it was marketed for children. This is not the first time these type of events have been caught in the crosshairs of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. The Christmas-themed drag show tour is under...
NBC Miami

Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
WSVN-TV

3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV

Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
MARGATE, FL

